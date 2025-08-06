The Championship: Where Betfair punters are putting their money ahead of season start

Tractor Boys can finish top in 2025/26 say Betfair punters

Ipswich are the 3/14.00 favourites to finish top of the EFL Championship in 2025/26 and, with 37% of the bets, they have received by far the most in the market. The Tractor Boys went up to the Premier League two seasons ago and, although they were relegated after one campaign, did not disgrace themselves in the top flight.

They have stuck with manager Kieran McKenna and their popularity in the market indicates that punters believe he will get them back up in 2025/26.

Southampton are a distant second with 18% of the bets. They were abysmal last season in the Premier League and crashed back into the second tier. New boss Will Still takes charge in English football for the first time and 5/16.00 in the market on which team will finish top suggests he will make them promotion contenders. Our Championship expert Jack Critchley thinks they will be up there.

Birmingham 7/18.00 have received 13% of bets in the market as they chase a successive promotion, while Sheffield United 8/19.00 have 10% and relegated Leicester 11/112.00 are on 8%.

Millwall striker Mihailo Ivanovic will light up the Championship in 2025/2, according to backers in the Betfair Sportsbook top goalscorer market.

The 20-year-old has received 13% of the bets and is an appealing price at 22/123.00. He scored 12 goals in 37 appearances in his first season in English football last term and bettors think there is a good chance he will build on that in 2025/26.

The next most popular player in the market is an experience campaigner. Ipswich's Sammie Smzodics 12/113.00 has received 10% of the bets. Smozdics top the second tier goalscoring charts in 2023/24 when he hit 27 for Blackburn Rovers.

Great things are expected of Mathias Kvistgaarden 35/136.00 who has joined Norwich. The Dane received 9% of the votes in the market as bettors backed the Canaries forward to make a big impact in his first season.

It is no surprise to see bettors backing Sheffield Wednesday for relegation and, while nobody wants to kick a grand old club when it is down, it will be a surprise if they can steer clear of danger this season. And that is just on the field.

They have received 35% of bets in the Championship relegation market and are 3/101.30 to go down.

The Owls have endured turmoil during the off-season. Players and staff have seen wages delayed, registration embargoes have been issued and one stand at Hillsborough has been closed because of concerns over its structural integrity. Manager Danny Rohl has left the club.

A behnd closed doors pre-season friendly recently had to be cancelled, after players refused to play, although captain Barry Bannan has said they will turn out for their opening Championship fixture against Leicester this weekend.

Hill City 3/14.00 (21%) and Oxford 5/23.50 (19%) are the other sides who have proved popular with bettors.