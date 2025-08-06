Championship 2025/26: Specials bets for promotion, top six and relegation

Championship 2025/26 season special bets galore on Betfair

All teams relegated from top-flight to finish top 6 is 4/1 5.00

Ipswich champions, Wrexham top 6, Charlton relegated 50/1 51.00

Championship specials bets up to 20/1

The teams that were relegated from the Premier League last season are all expected to perform well in the Championship in 2025/26. Title favourites Ipswich are most fancied, as 3/1 favourites to finish top, and have been by far the most popular team with punters.

With Betfair's Championship specials, you can get 4/15.00 on the Tractor Boys, along with fellow relegated clubs Southampton and Leicester City, finishing in the top six which would guarantee them at least a place in the play-offs.

That is not the shortest price of the specials - that honour goes to 3/14.00 for Frank Lampard's Coventry to finish in the top six and Millwall to be in the top 10.

The promoted sides are expected to perform well. Birmingham City came up as League 1 champions, amassing a record points tally of 111, and their ambitious owners want consecutive promotions. Our Championship expert Jack Critchley believes they can finish third.

If you believe the Blues could go two better then you may want to consider Birmingham to win the title, Ipswich and Southampton to finish top six at 14/115.00.

Want to place a special bet that encompasses both ends of the table? Ipswich to be top, Birmingham to finish top six and Oxford to be relegated is 20/121.00.

Oxford going down is something that the Opta Super Computer predicts for 2025/26.

Championship specials bets up to 50/1

Now we get to the big prices that could make for a very welcome payout come next May.

Sticking with the Ipswich to win the title, Oxford to go down theme, we can add a top six finish for Coventry into the mix and get 25/126.00.

While Ipswich are fancied by just about everyone to finish top, however, the Championship season is long, hard and unpredictable, so perhaps there is a better bet to win the title.

Southampton are fancied to put last season's misery in the top flight behind them and bounce back under new manager Will Still.

Saints to win the league, Norwich and Middlesborough to finish top six is 22/123.00.

After a summer of turmoil, Sheffield Wednesday are being tipped for relegation, with Jack predicting that they will finish rock bottom. Combine the Owls to go down with West Brom to finish top six and Birmingham to land top spot at 28/129.00.

Finally, Wrexham will attract plenty of attention in 2025/26 as the next chapter of their Hollywood story unfolds in the Championship. Could they make the top six in their first season up? If you think so, consider backing that outcome plus Ipswich to win the title and Charlton to go down at 50/151.00.