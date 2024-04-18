Champions League Betting: Real Madrid 6/4 favourites after eliminating Man City

6/4 2.50 Real Madrid favs after conquering City

5/2 3.50 for Bayern and PSG to claim UCL glory

8/1 9.00 Dortmund aim to pull off more upsets

Real Madrid are 6/42.50 favourites to win the Champions League after they knocked out holders Manchester City on penalties at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniards, who have won European club football's biggest prize a record 14 times, replaced City at the top of the market on the Betfair Sportsbook.

In the semi-finals, Los Blancos will play Bayern Munich who eliminated Arsenal with a 1-0 victory in Germany.

Harry Kane's side are 5/23.50 in the outright winner market as the England captain sets his sights on his first major trophy.

In the last four, he will come up against his England team-mate Jude Bellingham, so while the English teams are out, arguably the country's two best players are still in with a chance of glory.

Bayern will host Madrid in the first leg on 30 April and the second-leg will be played in the Spanish capital eight days later.

The early prices have Real Madrid 1/21.50 to qualify while Bayern are 6/42.50.

PSG favourites to reach final

The other semi-final is between Paris Saint-Germain 5/23.50 and tournament outsiders Borussia Dortmund 8/19.00.

PSG are 2/51.40 to reach the final for the second time but they will not underestimate Dortmund who beat Atletico Madrid against the odds in the last round.

The Germans are 7/42.75 to qualify from the tie and, while much of the build-up will be dominated by talk of Kylian Mbappe's quest to win the Champions League in what is probably his last season with PSG, Dortmund will relish their underdog status.

The first leg is in Germany on May 1st. and the second will be in the French capital six days later.

Tonight's football should be equally as exciting with three English clubs in European action, including Liverpool who are aiming to overturn a three-goal deficit at Atalanta.

Can the Reds pull off the Italian job and give their fans a night to remember? Read our in-depth betting preview.