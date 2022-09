Man City v Dortmund: Haaland to lead Citizens assault



Man City 1.21/5 v Dortmund 17.016/1, the Draw 8.415/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 2

Mark O'Haire says: "Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund have met four times in the Champions League with the Citizens posting a W2-D1-L1 return in four previous match-ups. The Premier League outfit won quarter-final legs against BVB in the 2020/21 competition and have now claimed top honours in each of their last eight home games against German opposition.

"Man City 1.211/5 are unbeaten in their last 20 Champions League home games (W18-D2-L0 - the longest such unbeaten run by an English side in the competition since 2009. Pep Guardiola's outfit have also won each of their last eight Etihad encounters across all competitions, scoring a minimum of three goals on each occasion (averaging 4.25 goals).

"Dortmund 17.0016/1 opened their Champions League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 success at home to FC Copenhagen with Julian Brandt and Marco Reus standing out. However, the Black and Yellows have largely been reliant on sparks of individual creativity and improvisation this term and will find opportunities scarce against City's high press."

Chelsea v RB Salzburg: Sterling to shine in Potter's debut

Chelsea 1.384/11 v RB Salzburg 9.28/1, the Draw 5.85/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Paul Higham says: "There's no real surprise in Chelsea's massive odds-on price for victory with Salzburg losing their last five against English opposition, and with the Austrians failing to score in four of those then a Chelsea win to nil could prove popular at 2.47/5.

"It's a tough one though as we don't really know how Potter will line-up and how much of his own style he's tried to already impart on his new squad of players.

"Much will depend on Salzburg as if they come out all guns blazing and try to catch Chelsea by surprise then we could well see a few goals at both ends.

"The bookies certainly fancy a few with over 2.5 goals priced at just 1.51/2 and only worth including in your Bet Builder options."

"With these stats and a possible fast start for the new manager, then a Bet Builder backing Chelsea to win at HT/FT while winning to nil would not be the worst way to go."

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb: Goals have been flowing at San Siro

Milan 1.292/7 v Zagreb 14.013/1, the Draw 6.411/2

20:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Dan Fitch says: "Milan were not complacent in the summer, after winning their first Serie A title since 2011, adding a number of players to their squad, with the Belgian playmaker Charles De Ketelaere being the most noteworthy addition.

"Despite Zagreb's impressive first result, we have to expect Milan to win this one. Chelsea dominated possession last week and the result had more to do with their own deficiencies, than Zagreb's strengths.

"Milan will surely not be so wasteful, especially at home, where they have scored nine goals in three games this season. An AC Milan win and over 2.5 goals is 1.910/11. Zagreb's only defeat this season came in a 1-0 loss away at Bodo/Glimt in the qualifiers and you can back Milan to win to nil at 2.0521/20."

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig: Brazilian will deliver for Champions League holders

Real Madrid 1.574/7 v RB Leipzig 6.05/1, the Draw 4.94/1

20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Dan Fitch says: "RB Leipzig were humbled in their opening game in Group F, as they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Shakhtar. At the weekend they bounced back with a 3-0 win against Borussia Dortmund, but they have been quite erratic in the Bundesliga this season and are currently tenth after six games (W2 D2 L2).

"The Spanish giants have won all seven of their games this season across all competitions, but it hasn't always proved easy, with Real conceding in all of their five La Liga matches. It's therefore difficult to predict the nature of their victory and boost their odds."

Juventus v Benfica: Portuguese giants can score in Turin

Juventus 2.285/4 v Benfica 3.45, the Draw 3.613/5

20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Dan Fitch says: "Benfica have won all eleven of their games across all competitions this season, which includes a 2-0 win against Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game.

"They had to come through qualifying to book their place in Group H, winning both legs against Midtjylland and Dinamo Kiev.

"It's hard to be convinced about Juve's chances at that price, particularly against a Benfica side that are on a long run of wins, albeit against very beatable opposition. With Juventus drawing often, there could be value in Benfica forcing another stalemate."

Luton v Coventry: Hatters to sink lowly Sky Blues

Luton 2.186/5 v Coventry 3.48, the Draw 3.412/5

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Jack Critchley says: "Across their last two outings, Luton have an xGA of 0.6 and this looks like an excellent opportunity to excite the home fans. The hosts have won their last two home meetings with Coventry by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0 and were also victorious at the CBS earlier this year.

"Coventry have looked extremely sluggish so far and Mark Robins must find a way to improve his side's lacklustre performances. They've conceded nine times on the road so far and have also failed to find the net in each of their last two.

"This will be a tough trip for the division's bottom club and they are unlikely to leave Bedfordshire with anything to show for their efforts."