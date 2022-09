Juventus 2.35/4 v Benfica 3.45; The Draw 3.55

Wednesday 14 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

Juve struggling for form

Juventus are in desperate need of a win, as they prepare to welcome Benfica to Turin on Wednesday night.

The Old Lady lost 2-1 away at PSG in their opening game in Group H of the Champions League.

That result in itself, is nothing to worry about, away at elite opposition. It does however, form part of a worrying run of form, that Juventus badly need to snap out of.

Juve have only won two of their seven games this season (D4 L1) and those victories came at home against weak opposition in the form of Sassuolo and Spezia.

Another home game at the weekend against Salernitana provided Juventus with the perfect opportunity to win a third game.

Instead they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time and though they fought back to draw 2-2, before having another goal disallowed in the 95th minute, it was a disappointing result that increases the pressure on Massimiliano Allegri.

In contrast, Benfica have won all eleven of their games across all competitions this season, which includes a 2-0 win against Maccabi Haifa in their opening group game.

They had to come through qualifying to book their place in Group H, winning both legs against Midtjylland and Dinamo Kiev.

Back bet that has been landing regularly

Juventus are the 2.35/4 favourites, with Benfica at 3.45 and the draw at 3.55.

It's hard to be convinced about Juve's chances at that price, particularly against a Benfica side that are on a long run of wins, albeit against very beatable opposition.

With Juventus drawing often, there could be value in Benfica forcing another stalemate.

The safe bet could be backing both teams to score at 1.768/11, which has landed in four of Juve's last five games. If you fancy Benfica to deny Juventus a win, both teams to score and Benfica double chance can be backed at 2.47/5 in a Betfair Bet Builder below.