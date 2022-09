Real Madrid 1.564/7 v RB Leipzig 6.05/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Wednesday 13 September, 20:00

Live on BT Sport 4

Madrid lacking Benzema cover

The Champions League holders Real Madrid have their first home game of the new campaign on Wednesday, when they host RB Leipzig.

In their opening game, Madrid enjoyed a 3-0 win at Celtic. The Scots created some chances in the first-half, but the class of Carlo Ancelotti's team eventually told.

Karim Benzema was injured in the match and replaced by Eden Hazard, who found the net from his unfamiliar position as a central striker.

Hazard started in that role at the weekend, in Madrid's 4-1 win over Mallorca, but he contributed very little and was substituted in the 59th minute.

Ancelotti sometimes used Gareth Bale as understudy to Benzema last season and also had Luka Jovic at his disposal. With both of those players having left the club, there is now very little cover for Benzema, which could prove a problem over the course of this season considering that the player is 34.

RB Leipzig were humbled in their opening game in Group F, as they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Shakhtar.

At the weekend they bounced back with a 3-0 win against Borussia Dortmund, but they have been quite erratic in the Bundesliga this season and are currently tenth after six games (W2 D2 L2).

Responsibility lies with young Brazilian

Real Madrid are the 1.564/7 favourites, with the draw at 5.04/1 and RB Leipzig at 6.05/1.

The Spanish giants have won all seven of their games this season across all competitions, but it hasn't always proved easy, with Real conceding in all of their five La Liga matches.

It's therefore difficult to predict the nature of their victory and boost their odds.

With Benzema out, much of the goalscoring responsibility falls to Vinicius Jnr, who has five goals in seven games this season. Back a Real Madrid win and Vinicius Jnr to score, at combined odds of 2.747/4.