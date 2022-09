Ajax 1.4640/85 v Rangers 7.413/2, the Draw 5.49/2

Frank Monkhouse says: "Under normal circumstances, a trip to Ajax would be a free hit for the Gers, with their fans enjoying the city's delights.

"I'll be one of them, visiting the museums and art galleries of Amsterdam before taking in the match. Following that painful loss at Parkhead and last season's run to the final of the Europa League, the pressure is on to perform, and expectations are higher than normal.

"One positive for the visitors comes from the playoff round of this competition, where they defeated PSV, the Eredivisie's second team last season. Gers drew 2-2 at Ibrox before beating Eindhoven 1-0 in the return leg."

Napoli 3.8514/5 v Liverpool 2.0421/20, the Draw 3.8514/5

Kevin Hatchard says: "Liverpool won all six of their group games last season, becoming the first English side to do so, but this is possibly the toughest game this group has to offer and it comes at an awkward time for the Merseyside giants.

"Liverpool haven't won any of their away games yet (drew at Fulham and Everton, lost at Manchester United), and I'm not sure I can get on board with backing them at evens here.

"Napoli are full of confidence, they'll get incredible backing at the Diego Maradona and they have attacking players who can cause Liverpool all kinds of problems on the break. I'll lay the visitors here, which means we have the home win and the draw in our portfolio.

"Opta tell us that Napoli have lost just one of their last 12 group-stage games in the Champions League, and they beat Liverpool in Naples at this stage in 2018 and 2019, keeping clean sheets on both occasions."

Tottenham 1.558/15 v Marseille 7.06/1, the Draw 4.77/2

James Eastham says: "Looking at the odds, it's difficult to argue with Tottenham's status as favourites. A more appealing selection is Over 2.5 Goals. Tottenham will be extremely positive in their first outing of the group stage in front of their own fans, and confident they can breach Marseille's three-man backline.

"At the other end, however, in the form of Payet especially, the visitors have the quality to cause the Tottenham defence problems.

"Ligue 1 is also going through a remarkably high-scoring phase - right now, it's the highest scoring of Europe's five major leagues. That may also feed into the way Marseille approach the game and increase the chances of a high-scoring encounter. Overs is odds-on but we're willing to take it at around 1.84/5."

Atletico Madrid 1.9210/11 v Porto 5.04/1, the Draw 3.55

Dan Fitch says: "Though Atletico Madrid have yet to find consistency this season, this seems like a decent price for them to kick off their Champions League campaign with a victory. These sides face each other at this stage of the competition last season and though Atletico drew 0-0 in this fixture, they won 3-1 in Porto to book their place in the knockout stages.

"While there's value in the price of a home win, you might want to play cautiously considering that Atletico have yet to find their form. A bet of Atletico double chance and both teams to score landed on Saturday and is available at 2.255/4 to be successful again."

Barcelona 1.11/10 v Plzen 40.039/1, the Draw 14.5

Dan Fitch says: "Robert Lewandowski has already scored five goals in four games for Barca, suggesting that they might just have signed one of the few forwards capable of notching the sort of numbers that Lionel Messi managed in season after season.

"Plzen have had to come through qualifying to reach this stage, overcoming HJK, Sheriff and Qarabag. Along with their domestic fixtures in the Czech Republic they've already played 12 games and remain unbeaten (W10 D2).

"In order to find any value for the home win, we're going to need to create a Bet Builder. The amount of goals that Barca have been scoring in La Liga should make that task easier, as will the case that this is their first match in the Champions League and Xavi seems likely to pick a strong side to ensure that they get off to a winning start."

Inter 4.1 v Bayern Munich 1.9210/11, the Draw 4.216/5

Dan Fitch says: "With the group also containing Barcelona, one of these European super powers is going to miss out on a place in the last-16. Inter are the team expected to finish outside of the top two places.

"It's therefore imperative that they get off to a good start, especially with this fixture being at home. They lost 3-2 at the San Siro in their derby at the weekend against AC Milan, though the game was technically away from home. They also lost won of their five Serie A games away at Lazio (W3), leaving them seventh in the table.

"Bayern are unbeaten in the Bundesliga, but have had a couple of disappointing results of late. They drew 1-1 at Union Berlin on Saturday, which followed another draw against Borussia Monchengladbach this previous weekend."