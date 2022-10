Copenhagen 32.031/1 v Man City 1.141/7, the Draw 10.519/2

Mark O'Haire says: "FC Copenhagen had met Manchester City twice before last week's meeting, facing-off in the last-32 stage of the UEFA Cup in 2008/09 - the duo played out a 2-2 draw at Parken Stadium before the Citizens won 2-1 back in Manchester. Man City did lose on their last trip to Denmark also in 2009 when Aalborg turned the Premier League side over 2-0.

"Surprisingly, FC Copenhagen have only lost one of their 13 home games in the group stage of the Champions League (W6-D6-L1). That reverse arrived against Real Madrid in December 2013 with Los Blancos going on to win the competition that campaign, although FCK's most recent three such showdowns here have concluded goalless (W0-D3-L0).

"Manchester City have lost two of their last four away days in the group-stage of the Champions League having been turned over by PSG and RB Leipzig last term. Nevertheless, the Citizens destroyed Sevilla in Spain back on MD2, and as the odds suggest, it's very difficult to see Pep Guardiola's team falling short in their latest trip to Scandinavia."

Milan 3.1511/5 v Chelsea 2.486/4, the Draw 3.55/2

Tom Victor says: "Chelsea's victory last time out means they are yet to taste defeat against Milan in three Champions League clashes. The two teams last met in the 1999-2000 group stage, drawing 0-0 at Stamford Bridge and 1-1 at the San Siro, with the Premier League side going on to reach the quarter-finals.

"Despite having a number of Italian managers in the dugout over the years, Chelsea have struggled on recent trips to the country. Their last seven away games in Italy have brought six defeats and one draw, with the most recent match against a Serie A club seeing Federico Chiesa score the only goal of the game for Juventus.

"To find Chelsea's last away win in Italy, you have to fo all the way back to 2003, when Claudio Ranieri was in charge. On that occasion, they put four unanswered goals past Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, with former Lazio striker Hernán Crespo opening the scoring against his old club."

PSG 1.528/15 v Benfica 6.86/1, the Draw 5.04/1

Dan Fitch says: "Having held PSG to a draw last week and given their lengthy unbeaten run, which includes an away win at Juventus, these odds seem a little harsh on Benfica. Ultimately the talent that PSG possess means that we have to assume that they'll win this, so it's a question of finding a method that adds some value.

"For all the attacking talent that PSG possess, their games have seen relatively few goals over recent weeks. Only one of their last ten games have seen four goals or more and you can back a PSG win and under 3.5 goals at 2.56/4."

Shakhtar 8.415/2 v Real Madrid 1.422/5, the Draw 5.49/2

Dan Fitch says: "Last week we correctly predicted that Madrid would win in a match that would see both teams score. Ancelotti's side has been conceding regularly at home, but they have now kept clean sheets in two of their last three away games, so odds of 2.65 for a repeat, do not appeal.

"Instead go for a Real Madrid win and under 3.5 goals at 2.56/4, which also landed last week. Madrid's last five games have all seen a maximum of three goals scored."

Wigan 2.89/5 v Blackburn 2.982/1, the Draw 3.259/4

Mark O'Haire says: "Wigan have had the edge in recent head-to-head league meetings with Blackburn, boasting a W2-D3-L1 return from six showdowns since 2017/18. The Latics are also defending an 11-match unbeaten home streak when welcoming Rovers, a run that dates back to New Year's Day 2007 when the duo were Premier League mainstays (W8-D4-L0).

"Wigan are rock-bottom of the home Championship rankings, picking up just three points from a possible 18 in front of their own supporters (W0-D3-L3), including a -7 goal difference. The Latics are in the bottom-four for Expected Goals (xG) ratio when viewing home-only records with only three sides creating a lower average xG figure than Athletic.

"Blackburn have been beaten in four of their opening six away days under Jon Dahl Tomasson (W2-D0-L4), although five of their opposition on the road are currently occupying top-half positions. Rovers have overperformed this term according to underlying performance data metrics with no team generating a lower xG average thus far (0.96 xG)."