Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla

Tuesday 11 October, 20:00

Live on BT Sport

In torrential rain in Spain, the game was pretty plain. Elche and Mallorca got a goal each and a red card each last night, and we got our stake back. We head to Germany now, because Borussia Dortmund are on a high as they face Sevilla in the Champions League.

I was in Dortmund on Saturday evening to witness BVB's remarkable comeback against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker. The Black and Yellows were 2-0 down with quarter of an hour remaining, only for 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko to become the fixture's youngest ever scorer, before Anthony Modeste snatched a leveller with virtually the last touch of the game.

That late drama in front of the famed Yellow Wall has given Dortmund a huge lift, as it ended a run of eight straight competitive defeats against Bayern, and now they'll look to once again defeat a Sevilla side they thrashed 4-1 in Spain last week.

Sevilla sacked coach Julen Lopetegui after that defeat, and he is widely expected to become Bruno Lage's replacement at Wolves. Lopetegui's successor at the Sanchez Pizjuan is Jorge Sampaoli, who surprisingly stormed out of Marseille in the summer. Sampaoli has worked at Sevilla before, and he started his tenure with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.

Sevilla have picked up just a point from their three games so far, and with a trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City on the schedule, they can't afford to just dig in and hope for a draw here. For all of their failures, the Andalusians have scored in four of their five away games this term, and both teams have found the net in seven of their 11 games.

Dortmund have scored in their last 39 home games in the Bundesliga, which is a club record, and both teams have netted in six of their last 11 games, including four of the last five. An Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed in six of their last seven competitive outings.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder here to back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS at 1.9210/11. If you want to boost that price over evens, back Dortmund's Donyell Malen to have a shot on target. The Dutchman looks sharp after his return from injury, and he tested Manuel Neuer in the first half of Der Klassiker at the weekend. That takes the Bet Builder up to 2.35.