Rangers v Plzen Tips: Back both teams to score on Champions League night at Ibrox

Rangers host Plzen in Champions League qualifier

Gers must get used to manager Martin's methods

Attacking strengths make BTTS the bet

Rangers v Plzen

Tuesday 5 August, 19:45

Live on BBCi

Change is rarely easy, and Rangers may find that it takes time to adjust to what new coach Russell Martin demands from his players and in some ways the club's supporters. His determination to play attractive, high-risk football worked beautifully for Southampton in the Championship, but a lack of quality in his squad proved too damaging to their cause at Premier League level.

Rangers make mixed start under Martin

Rangers rode their luck in the previous Champions League qualifier against Greek giants Panathinaikos. Having won 2-0 at Ibrox, the Glasgow side came under huge pressure in Athens, but keeper Jack Butland was outstanding, and the Greek side proved profligate in front of goal. Rangers somehow escaped with a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-1 win on aggregate.

In both legs of that tie, former Sheffield Wednesday player Djeidi Gassama came on to score as a sub. He took the goal in Athens particularly well, thumping a crisp strike home just after Panathinaikos had taken the lead.

However, things haven't quite gone to plan domestically, and Martin was infuriated by his team's display in a 1-1 draw at Motherwell. Without naming specific players, he accused some of the team of failing to do the necessary running, and not sticking to the gameplan. Cyriel Dessers and Lysol Cameron could benefit from a shake-up.

Experienced Plzen can compete at Ibrox

Opponents Plzen have lots of recent European experience. They reached the last 16 of the Europa League last term, and the quarter-finals of the Conference League the previous season.

In the previous round, Plzen had to come back from a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Servette, and they secured a dramatic 3-1 win in Switzerland to make progress, scoring the decisive goal in the 87th minute. Usefully for our purposes, both teams have found the net in three of their last four competitive games.

Firepower makes both teams to score the bet

Rangers are taking plenty of risks bringing the ball out from the back, and Plzen have the nous and experience to catch them out. However, Rangers also have plenty of firepower, and I like the look of backing BTTS here at 1.845/6.

Rangers have produced just one clean sheet so far (and that was fortunate) while Plzen haven't managed a shut-out this term.