Champions League Opta Stats: Best bets for Wednesday's final round

Harry Kane playing for Bayern Munich
Harry Kane is backed to score when Bayern host Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Wednesday

Get the best bets based on Opta stats for Wednesday night's final round of Champions League group stage matches including those featuring Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and much more...

We've picked out five of tonight's Champions League ties featuring British teams plus Harry Kane's Bayern Munich and the holders Real Madrid's trip to France - and recommended a bet that's backed up by the Opta stats.

All matches kick-off at 20:00 UK time.

Man City v Club Brugge

Erling Haaland has scored a brace in each of his last two home UEFA Champions League matches, having 15 shots and nine shots on target in those two games. His team need a big performance from the Norweigan tonight and we reckon he will deliver.

Recommended Bet

Back Haaland to score two or more

SBK9/4

PSV Eindhoven v Liverpool

With Liverpool already guaranteed a place in the last 16, we don't know who Arne Slot will select for this trip to the Netherlands.

Cody Gakpo training.jpg

Whoever plays for the Reds will be keen to make an impression, while 19th-placed PSV would love to finish in the top 16, so both goalkeepers should have plenty of work to do.

Recommended Bet

Back both goalkeepers to make a save each in both halves

SBK13/10

Bayern Munich v Slovan Bratislava

Leroy Sané has had 2+ shots in all 17 of his home UEFA Champions League starts for Bayern Munich, also
creating 2+ chances in 11 of those 17 starts. His team-mate Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in nine home UEFA Champions League appearances, having 4+ shots in six of those nine games.

Recommended Bet

Back Kane to score 2 or more and Sane to assist

SBK2/1

Girona v Arsenal

Girona's Alejandro Francés has made 2+ tackles in both of his home UEFA Champions League appearances
this season, conceding exactly four fouls in both matches. And yet he can be backed to make three tonight at 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Frances to commit three or more fouls

SBK5/1

Brest v Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has had 3+ shots in six of his last seven away UEFA Champions League appearances,
including last time out at Atalanta for Real Madrid despite only playing 36 minutes (3).

Back in France with the Champions League holders, whose qualification for the last 16 is in the balance, he should terrorise the Brest defence.

Recommended Bet

Back Mbappe to have 4+ shots on target

SBK13/5

