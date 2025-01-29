Champions League Tips: Bets for all 18 games on Wednesday in our mega tipsheet

Liverpool rotation gives PSV a chance with

Barcelona and Atalanta guarantee goals

Kane, Mbappe, Martinez and Haaland all in form

Arsenal can keep it clean in Spain

A win would give Villa a shot at advancing to the Round of 16, while Celtic do not have too much to play for having booked their spot in the play-offs. Aside from one heavy defeat, the Bhoys have kept things tight at the back in this competition and a Villa win and under 2.5 goals looks worth a shot at 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to beat Celtic and under 2.5 goals SBK 7/2

Second placed Barca host an Atalanta side that are seventh and need a result to avoid dropping down into the play-offs. Goals seem an inevitability, with Barcelona being the top scorers in this league phase and Atalanta ranked third. Over 3.5 goals is 20/231.87.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals between Barcelona and Atalanta SBK 20/23

Leverkusen are eighth in the table and even if they win could be overtaken on goal difference and slip out of the last-16 spots. Sparta look like ideal opponents in this situation, as they are already eliminated and have the fifth worst defence in the competition. Leverkusen are 1/12.00 to win both halves.

Recommended Bet Back Bayer Leverkusen to win both halves against Sparta Prague SBK 1/1

Bayern need a win to give themselves a chance of rising from 15th place into the top eight and are another German side facing seemingly ideal opposition. Slovan Bratislava are 35th in the table and have conceded more goals than any other team. Harry Kane is 11/102.11 to score two goals or more.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score two or more goals for Bayern Munich against Slovan Bratislava SBK 11/10

Dortmund are 14th and in with a chance of making the top eight, but unlike their aforementioned German counterparts, they host a side that have an outside chance of making the play-offs and will be targeting an away win. With Shakhtar scoring in each of their last four Champions League games, go for a home win and both teams to score at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Dortmund to beat Shakhtar Donetsk and both teams to score SBK 6/4

Brest (13th) and Real Madrid (16th) can both make the play-off positions, but obviously it is the defending Champions League holders who are thought to have the better shot. Kylian Mbappe has scored seven goals from his last five games and you can back an away win and the Frenchman to score, at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid to beat Brest and Mbappe to score SBK 1/1

The hosts are in 26th position and have a chance of snatching a play-off place, but face an AC Milan side that have won their last five Champions League games. Now sixth in the table, the visitors need a win themselves to guarantee they finish in the top eight. A Milan win and both teams to score is 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Milan to beat Dinamo Zagreb and both teams to score SBK 13/8

Girona have been eliminated and now host an Arsenal side in third place, who will be keen to finish as high as possible and secure an advantageous draw. With Girona having failed to score in their last four Champions League games, Arsenal look big to win to nil at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to beat Girona to nil SBK 15/8

Monaco are tenth and their win against Aston Villa has put them in with a chance of making the Round of 16 automatically, but Inter are standing in their way. The hosts are currently fourth and in need of points themselves. Lautaro Martinez is in fine form with six goals from his last eight games and is 6/52.20 to continue his scoring streak.

Recommended Bet Back Martinez to score for Inter against Monaco SBK 6/5

Benfica need at least a point and perhaps three, if they are to be guaranteed a place in the play-offs. Juventus lost their first Serie A game of the season over the weekend, but don't suffer many defeats. Back the draw at 9/43.25.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus and Benfica to draw SBK 9/4

One of the most exciting games of the night is this one between a Lille side in 12th position and a Feyenoord team a place above them in 11th, with both level on 13 points. With much to play for, over 3.5 goals looks big at 2/13.00, having landed in six of Feyenoord's seven games.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals between Lille and Feyenoord SBK 2/1

Manchester City find themselves outside the play-off positions in 25th, but a win will be enough to see them at least their 20th-ranked opponents Club Brugge. Erling Haaland has now scored in three successive games and is 23/103.30 to score the first goal.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland to score the first goal for Manchester City against Club Brugge SBK 23/10

Liverpool will definitely finish in the top two, meaning that this is a perfect opportunity for Arne Slot to rotate. That gives 19th placed PSV more of a chance than they might have in other circumstances and you can back them to score over 0.5 first-half goals at 9/101.90.

Recommended Bet Back PSV to score over 0.5 first-half goals against Liverpool SBK 9/10

Fifth placed Atletico will be expecting to get the win they need against eliminated Red Bull Salzburg. All seven of the visitors' games have seen at least three goals scored and you can an away win and over 2.5 goals at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Atletico Madrid to beat Red Bull Salzburg and over 2.5 goals SBK 10/11

Sporting are 23rd and need to beat eliminated Bologna if they are to secure a place in the play-offs. Bologna have yet to score an away goal in the Champions League, which makes a Sporting win and under 2.5 goals worth a shot at 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet Back Sporting to beat Bologna and under 2.5 goals SBK 3/1

This is one of only two final games in which nothing is at stake, with both teams already eliminated. RB Leipzig can count themselves unlucky to have faced a very difficult fixture list and look decent value to secure their second win in the competition at 19/201.95.

Recommended Bet Back RB Leipzig to beat Sturm Graz SBK 19/20

With Stuttgart in 24th position, PSG in 22nd and both level on ten points, neither side can afford to lose this game. A draw would suit both and you can back the stalemate with under 2.5 goals at 13/53.60.

Recommended Bet Back Stuttgart and PSG to draw and under 2.5 goals SBK 13/5

This is the second of two games in which there is nothing to play for, with both 36th placed Young Boys and 32nd placed Red Star Belgrade having been eliminated. Red Star have looked the more competitive of the two and are worth backing to inflict an eighth straight defeat upon Young Boys at 8/52.60.

Recommended Bet Back Red Star Belgrade to beat Young Boys SBK 8/5

