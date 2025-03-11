Champions League Opta Stats: Bets for this week's second legs including Liverpool v PSG fouls tip

Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Salah & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to have 1+ Shot on Target each SBK 6/4

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special

Tuesday's Champions League games

Barcelona's Raphinha is enjoying a brilliant season and has been talked about by his manager as a potential Ballon d'Or contender. The Brazilian has scored nine goals in his last eight UEFA Champions League appearances, registering at least two shots in each of those games.

Recommended Bet Back Raphinha to score SBK 11/10

Anfield will be cauldron of intensity for the visit of PSG and player will be fired up. In 10 of his last 11 UEFA Champions League starts for Liverpool, Luis Díaz has conceded at least two fouls, while he's made two tackles in each of his last three games.

Recommended Bet Back Diaz to commit 2+ fouls SBK 10/11

Internazionale's Lautaro Martínez has five goals in his last three UEFA Champions League appearances, registering four shots in each game and at least two shots on target in each match. He struck in the second-half of last week's first leg and it would be no surprise to see him score again here.

Recommended Bet Back Martinez to score SBK 1/1

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has attempted at least two shots in four of his five UEFA Champions League appearances in 2025, while creating at least three chances in four of those games. He will be tempted to try his luck as Bayern bid to book their place in the last eight.

Recommended Bet Back Kimmich to have 2+ shots SBK 5/2

Wednesday's Champions League games

With the tie poised at 1-1, the French side have the chance to make home advantage count in the second leg. To do that, Lille need their star player Jonathan David to be at his best. There is every reason to think David will play a significant role as he has either scored (6) or assisted (3) in seven of his last eight UEFA Champions League appearances.

Recommended Bet Back David to score or assist SBK 5/4

Julián Alvarez scored what could be a vital goal in their Atletico's 2-1 defeat in the first leg. It was his 12th in 15 UEFA Champions League starts, registering eight shots on target in his last seven starts. We reckon it is worth backing him to get the better of Los Blancos' backline again.

Recommended Bet Back Alvarez to score SBK 2/1

Villa earned a brilliant 3-1 win in the first leg and should make sure of their quarter-final place here. Their forward Ollie Watkins is averaging 1.6 fouls conceded and 1.4 fouls won per 90 in the UEFA Champions League this season, conceding three and winning one in the first leg.

Recommended Bet Back Watkins 2+ fouls SBK 5/2

It would be a surprise if Arsenal were to run as rampant as they did in their 7-1 first leg win. However, the Gunners should create plenty of chances in this second leg and it is an opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri to gain more valuable experience. He has attempted at least two shots in three of his last four UEFA Champions League appearances, with two of those four games seeing two shots on target.