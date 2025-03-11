Champions League Opta Stats: Bets for this week's second legs including Liverpool v PSG fouls tip
Get a tip based on Opta stats for all eight of this week's Champions League last 16 second legs on Tuesday and Wednesday...
-
Diaz backed in Liverpool v PSG fouls bet on Tuesday
-
Nwaneri shots bet and more on Wednesday
-
Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost
On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.
Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.
Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special
Tuesday's Champions League games
Barcelona v Benfica - 17:45
Barcelona's Raphinha is enjoying a brilliant season and has been talked about by his manager as a potential Ballon d'Or contender. The Brazilian has scored nine goals in his last eight UEFA Champions League appearances, registering at least two shots in each of those games.
Liverpool v PSG - 20:00
Anfield will be cauldron of intensity for the visit of PSG and player will be fired up. In 10 of his last 11 UEFA Champions League starts for Liverpool, Luis Díaz has conceded at least two fouls, while he's made two tackles in each of his last three games.
Read the full match preview here
Inter v Feyenoord - 20:00
Internazionale's Lautaro Martínez has five goals in his last three UEFA Champions League appearances, registering four shots in each game and at least two shots on target in each match. He struck in the second-half of last week's first leg and it would be no surprise to see him score again here.
Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich - 20:00
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich has attempted at least two shots in four of his five UEFA Champions League appearances in 2025, while creating at least three chances in four of those games. He will be tempted to try his luck as Bayern bid to book their place in the last eight.
Read the full match preview here
Wednesday's Champions League games
Lille v Borussia Dortmund - 17:45
With the tie poised at 1-1, the French side have the chance to make home advantage count in the second leg. To do that, Lille need their star player Jonathan David to be at his best. There is every reason to think David will play a significant role as he has either scored (6) or assisted (3) in seven of his last eight UEFA Champions League appearances.
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - 20:00
Julián Alvarez scored what could be a vital goal in their Atletico's 2-1 defeat in the first leg. It was his 12th in 15 UEFA Champions League starts, registering eight shots on target in his last seven starts. We reckon it is worth backing him to get the better of Los Blancos' backline again.
Aston Villa v Club Brugge - 20:00
Villa earned a brilliant 3-1 win in the first leg and should make sure of their quarter-final place here. Their forward Ollie Watkins is averaging 1.6 fouls conceded and 1.4 fouls won per 90 in the UEFA Champions League this season, conceding three and winning one in the first leg.
Arsenal v PSV - 20:00
It would be a surprise if Arsenal were to run as rampant as they did in their 7-1 first leg win. However, the Gunners should create plenty of chances in this second leg and it is an opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri to gain more valuable experience. He has attempted at least two shots in three of his last four UEFA Champions League appearances, with two of those four games seeing two shots on target.
Now read Champions League Second Leg Tips: Four bets inspired by last week's events
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City
-
Football Betting Tips
Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Everton: Be on red alert for cards at 10/1 in Merseyside derby