Liverpool vs PSG: Back Barcola and Doue to cause Reds concern

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/111.73 to 6/42.50.

Liverpool vs PSG

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime Video



After the drama and entertainment these two sides served up in their first meeting in Paris last week there is high anticipation about the return fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool lead 1-0 thanks to a sensational performance in goal from Alisson at Parc des Princes, which mean Arne Slot's players are clearly in control of the tie as they prepare for the second leg.

Thanks to their one-goal advantage Liverpool are 2/71.29 to qualify for the quarter-finals. PSG are 5/23.50 outsiders to come from behind and make it through to the next round.

Even though PSG played brilliantly at times in the first meeting last week, it also makes sense that Liverpool are 11/102.11 favourites in the Match Odds 90 market, i.e. to win on the night at Anfield. They have home advantage, and may profit from opportunities on the break. PSG are 17/102.70 to win in 90 minutes, while the Draw is 23/103.30.

Main markets too close to call

The Reds will surely play better than they did in the French capital. There is so much talent on either side, however, that we have no strong views about which way a game that both teams are capable of winning will go.

Similarly, we have no strong views on the Over/Under Goals markets. On the Sportsbook, Over 2.5 Goals is available at 1/21.50, while Under 2.5 Goals is 6/42.50. Both have their appeal.

There will be a stack of world-class attacking talent on the pitch, so three or more goals in 90 minutes would be no surprise. As we saw last week, however, relentless attacking does not necessarily translate into goals when you have a player of the calibre of Alisson on the pitch.

We feel the best betting selections on this mouth-watering game are in some of the player markets, so let us run through them for you, one by one.

Back Barcola and Doue to work goalkeeper

By his own high standards, Bradley Barcola was fairly ineffective in the first leg last week. From his usual left-wing starting position, he was occasionally dangerous, but less so than he has been in many other fixtures this season.

If he retains his place in Luis Enrique's starting line-up, however, we expect better from the France international this week. On the Sportsbook, he is 4/71.57 in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target market.

The odds-on price may put some off, but we are happy to take it. Even below his best, he managed a shot on target in the first leg last week, and has been a major threat this season.

From the same left-wing starting position, Desire Doue was excellent after coming on last week as a substitute (he replaced Barcola). In 30 minutes on the pitch, the talented 19-year-old had three shots, two of which were on target.

Given what a threat Doue was last week, we are surprised to find that he is as big as 4/51.80 in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots on Target Market. If he can manage two shots on target in half an hour, then he can certainly do the same in what would almost certainly be a longer time on the pitch, were he to be named in the starting line up.

Only one of Barcola and Doue is likely to start. For that reason, we recommend backing both players in this particular market. You will have your stakes refunded for any player you have backed that is not named in the starting line-up.

Expect visitors to draw fouls

As well as being a worthwhile contender in the Player To Have 1 Or More Shots on Target Market market, Barcola is also the stand-out name in the Player To Be Fouled 1 Or More Times market.

The former Lyon winger is adept at skipping past challenges, and will often lay the ball off, too, before an opponent gets near enough to attempt a tackle. We are still surprised, however, at how big his odds are in this market.

Barcola is 4/61.67 in the Player To Be Fouled 1 Or More Times market. Remarkably, there are 13 other PSG players - Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Lee Kang-in, Joao Neves, Ibrahim Mbaye, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu, Lucas Hernandez, Yoram Zague, Achraf Hakimi, and Warren Zaire-Emery - available at shorter odds, i.e. more likely, in the market's view, to be fouled.

Given that one of Barcola's primary roles is to run at defenders and try to either get past them or draw fouls, his price looks far too big to us.

We are happy to back him in a game where PSG will be intent on attacking whenever the opportunity arises.

PSG attack your route to profit

Of the 27 goal attempts that PSG recorded in the first leg last week, 10 were on target.

Will they be as dangerous this week? Let's wait and see - but, whether they are or not, we know that PSG will be just as intent on attacking. They have to be, as they are one goal down in the tie.

PSG 5 or More in the Team Shots On Target market is available at odds of 4/71.57. This selection works very simply: if PSG have five or more shots on target, you make a profit.

Given how adept PSG were at working the ball into goalscoring positions last week, we are confident they will cause the Liverpool defence considerable problems again.

The odds look worth taking to us. After all, PSG can be half as effective at shooting on target at they were at Parc des Princes, and you would still receive a pay-out.