Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 9/1 Champions League multiple to follow up 6/1 winner

The Champions League quarter-finals kick off on Tuesday evening when the tournament's four leading contenders in the outright market compete across two suitably glamorous ties in England and Spain.

In north London, Premier League leaders Arsenal meet German crisis club Bayern Munich in a clash that could showcase the giant strides the Gunners have taken under Mikel Arteta.

In Spain, familiar foes Real Madrid and Manchester City renew their rivalry in what's shaping up to be another blockbuster battle.

Ahead of the action, we've picked out some potentially profitable Bet Builder selections for each of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final fixtures.

Leg 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Tip: Back Kai Havertz to have 1+ shots on target and Harry Kane to commit 1+ fouls

Bayern Munich's defending was sub-par in their shock 3-2 reverse at Heidenheim at the weekend and, having conceded at least two goals in each of their last four away assignments, the Bavarians' leakiness could be exposed again by a high-calibre Arsenal frontline.

The Germans are set to relinquish their Bundesliga title for the first time since 2012 this season, leaving the Champions League as their last shot at major silverware. With Thomas Tuchel counting down the days until his summer departure, however, we don't expect Bayern to up their game much in north London.

In-form attacker Kai Havertz will be one of several Gunners stars hoping to shine and the 24-year-old German - who will be extra keen to perform against his compatriots - has lodged at least one shot on target in six of his last seven starts. He is worth backing to deliver in the same bracket again on Tuesday.

It will also be an evening of significance for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on his return to North London. The England international is guaranteed to be given a hostile welcome at The Emirates Stadium and he will be eager to make his presence felt.

Kane committed at least one foul in 60% of his last 10 Bundesliga appearances and in his last Champions League runout against Lazio. He also clocked seven fouls in six Group Stage fixtures before Christmas. Back the combative centre-forward to foul at least once again against a backdrop of abuse here.

Leg 2 - Real Madrid v Manchester City

Tip: Back both teams to score, Vinicius Junior to have 1+ shots on target and Jude Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target

Real Madrid were swept aside over two legs (5-1) by eventual winners Manchester City in last year's Champions League semi-finals, but the first encounter between the giants in Spain in 2023 was a competitive affair (1-1).

Both teams registered at the Santiago Bernabéu on an evening when Los Blancos and City were well-matched in terms of shots mustered (13-10). In five Champions League meetings between the clubs since 2020, BTTS landed on five separate occasions.

This season, Real and Man City hold 100% strike-rates in the Champions League, though both teams have struggled to iron out some defensive wrinkles at the other end, with both teams registering in five of Madrid's and seven of City's eight fixtures in the tournament so far.

On that evidence, backing both teams to get in on the act again feels like the logical move, while Real pair Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are attractive prospects in the 1+ shots on target market.

The Brazilian ran the City defence ragged in Madrid last year and found his range from one of his three efforts. He managed to hit at least one accurate strike in 13 of his last 15 appearances for Real and he has the right blend of skill and confidence to threaten again.

Jude Bellingham has developed a habit of chipping in with match-defining moments and 15 of his last 21 runouts in white saw one or more shots on target from the midfielder. Expect Bellingham's box crashing to be a feature of Tuesday's quarter-final first leg.

