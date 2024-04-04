Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 6/1 Premier League Thursday multiple

Midfielders offer value in Anfield leg one

Palmer key to leg two as Blues host Red Devils

6/1 7.00 cross-match Bet Builder provides Thursday value

The two Thursday Premier League fixtures have piqued my interest this midweek, with title-chasing Liverpool hosting doomed Sheffield United and title contenders from yesteryear facing off as Chelsea host Man United.

That's presents an opportunity for an exciting cross-match bet builder to cheer on throughout the evening.

Leg 1: Liverpool v Sheffield United, 19:30

Tip: Back Dominik Szoboszlai to have 1+ shots on target and Vinicius Souza to commit 2+ fouls

Bottom club Sheffield United take the Premier League's worst defensive record to Anfield on Thursday evening. The Blades also rank bottom of the pile in the division for average shots conceded per game (18.10).

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been racking up more attempts per home fixture on average (24.5). With the Reds are expected to pepper their visitors again this week, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai should be in the queue to take a pop at goal on Merseyside.

The 23-year-old has mustered at least two attempts in seven of his last 11 Premier League appearances for Liverpool andfound his range with a strike when the Reds beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in December.

Liverpool are almost certain to dominate, though the hosts' attackers are priced accordingly in the shots market, so backing midfielder Szoboszlai to deliver at least one accurate effort makes more sense from a value perspective.

Elsewhere, look for hard-hitting Brazilian destroyer Vinicius Souza to commit at least two fouls at Anfield. The 24-year-old is the Blades' chief ball-winner in midfield and should have a mountain of defensive work to get through against Liverpool.

The midfield anchor gave away two free-kicks in United's defeat to Liverpool in December and he has committed at least two fouls in 12 separate Premier League fixtures this season.

Leg 2: Chelsea v Man United, 20:15

Tip: Back 6+ Chelsea shots on target (1.57) and Cole Palmer to score or assist (1.83)

Manchester United's issues at the back have been well documented this season and the Red Devils were a mess defensively again on Saturday evening when they conceded an eye-watering 31 shots in their draw at Brentford.

Incredibly, United have already conceded more attempts than any other Premier League team in 2024, and if anything, their plight seems to be worsening. They have allowed their opponents to top 20 shots against them in six of their last seven outings in the division.

With Erik ten Hag stubbornly persisting with a high press and low defensive line combination, teams have been raiding through the massive gaps in United's ranks with impunity, and with the Dutchman unlikely to shift from his philosophy, Chelsea should have plenty of room to exploit at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues clocked 32 attempts in their last home game against Burnley and managed to beat a target of 14 shots in seven of their last 13 top-tier tussles over all. Back the Blues to ping at least six shots on target against the leaky Red Devils backline.

Cole Palmer is likely to be involved in anything positive Chelsea produce in the final third. The 21-year-old has quickly become a talismanic figure for his new employers this term and, alongside plundering 13 goals of his own, has created six more for his team-mates in the league.

The England hopeful managed to score or assist in each of his last four domestic appearances and he delivered the goods again on Saturday when he bagged a brace in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley.

Palmer also nabbed a Chelsea's goal when the Blues were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford in December and the ex-Man City starlet looks like a potential match-changer again on Thursday. Back the in-form forward to either score or assist at a generous price in this one.

