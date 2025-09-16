UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Tips: Three bets for Wednesday's Matchday 1 clash in Germany

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Tips
Check out our Opta-based bet for Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Bayern Munich host Chelsea in a blockbuster Matchday 1 Champions League fixture on Wednesday night, so we've used the Opta stats to produce a trio of bets for you to consider...

  • Three tips for Bayern Munich v Chelsea on Wednesday

  • Olise to create again and fouls bets for Diaz and Caicedo

  • Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

  • Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

  • Read our Ultimate Guide to the 2025-26 Champions League here

Football... Only Bettor. Champions League 2025-26 Preview

Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sport

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #1 - He creates plenty so time to get an assist

The Opta Stat:

"Michael Olise averaged 1.92 chances created per 90 for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last season, while he's won 2+ fouls in each of his last five games in the competition."

Recommended Bet

Back Michael Olie to register an Anytime Assist

SBK7/4

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #2 - New club but the fouls can continue

The Opta Stat:

"Only two players averaged more fouls conceded per 90 in the UEFA Champions League last season than Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz (2.27 - min. 450 minutes)."

Recommended Bet

Back Luis Diaz to Commit More Foul than Olise (Match Ups)

SBK5/6

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #3 - Another player who likes to get stuck in

The Opta Stat:

"Moisés Caicedo conceded two fouls in three of his four appearances for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League last season, while making seven tackles across those games."

Recommended Bet

Back Caicedo to Commit More Fouls than Fernandez (Match Ups)

SBK5/6

Now read more Champions League tips and previews here

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Mike Norman avatar

Mike Norman

Sport fanatic with a particular love of football, golf, snooker and horse-racing

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Tottenham v Villarreal: Frank's men to make winning start

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's best bets for Spurs v Villarreal
UEFA Champions League

The Opta Champions League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for 2025/26

  • Opta
OPTA supercomputer predictions
UEFA Champions League

Champions League 2025/26 Golden Boot: La Liga stars and Blues' main man fancied at up to 25/1

  • Mike Norman
Champions League Tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Villarreal: Frank's men to make winning start

  2. Football Betting Tips

    The Opta Champions League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for 2025/26

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Champions League 2025/26 Golden Boot: La Liga stars and Blues' main man fancied at up to 25/1

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday's Champions League Tips: Back wins for North London duo & get 12/5 on Dortmund hotshot

  5. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Cup Tips: Predictions for the first set of midweek matches

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League 2025-26 Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Manchester derby preview

  • Max Liu