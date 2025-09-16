Bayern Munich v Chelsea Tips: Three bets for Wednesday's Matchday 1 clash in Germany
Bayern Munich host Chelsea in a blockbuster Matchday 1 Champions League fixture on Wednesday night, so we've used the Opta stats to produce a trio of bets for you to consider...
Three tips for Bayern Munich v Chelsea on Wednesday
Olise to create again and fouls bets for Diaz and Caicedo
Bayern Munich v Chelsea
Wednesday, 20:00
Live on TNT Sport
Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #1 - He creates plenty so time to get an assist
The Opta Stat:
"Michael Olise averaged 1.92 chances created per 90 for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last season, while he's won 2+ fouls in each of his last five games in the competition."
Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #2 - New club but the fouls can continue
The Opta Stat:
"Only two players averaged more fouls conceded per 90 in the UEFA Champions League last season than Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz (2.27 - min. 450 minutes)."
Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #3 - Another player who likes to get stuck in
The Opta Stat:
"Moisés Caicedo conceded two fouls in three of his four appearances for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League last season, while making seven tackles across those games."
