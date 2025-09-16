Bayern Munich v Chelsea Tips: Three bets for Wednesday's Matchday 1 clash in Germany

Three tips for Bayern Munich v Chelsea on Wednesday

Olise to create again and fouls bets for Diaz and Caicedo

Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Wednesday, 20:00

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #1 - He creates plenty so time to get an assist

"Michael Olise averaged 1.92 chances created per 90 for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last season, while he's won 2+ fouls in each of his last five games in the competition."

Recommended Bet Back Michael Olie to register an Anytime Assist SBK 7/4

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #2 - New club but the fouls can continue

"Only two players averaged more fouls conceded per 90 in the UEFA Champions League last season than Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz (2.27 - min. 450 minutes)."

Recommended Bet Back Luis Diaz to Commit More Foul than Olise (Match Ups) SBK 5/6

Bayern Munich v Chelsea Bet #3 - Another player who likes to get stuck in

"Moisés Caicedo conceded two fouls in three of his four appearances for Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League last season, while making seven tackles across those games."