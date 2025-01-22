Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb: No William Saliba opens up BTTS at 13/10

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday 22 January, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

The footballing gods are making it very clear that Arsenal aren't meant to win things this season. Controversial red cards, fine margin calls going against them at key times and so many injuries. All these factors are handing the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Could it be then that the Champions League is where lady luck is going to smile on them? They're certainly a team built to be a Champions League winner as they're so hard to beat and rarely let games out of their control. Perfect for high-stakes knockout football.

The Gunners have 13 points in the league phase having won four of their last five matches and are 1.152/13 on the Betfair Exchange to win this one. The Croatian champions are having a chaotic season and are on their third manager already with Italian hero Fabio Cannavaro now tasked with changing their fortunes.

It would be a seismic shock if they were to win in north London as their win odds of 26.025/1 show.

No Saliba makes Arsenal vulnerable in defence

William Saliba's absence does open up some betting opportunities when it comes to Arsenal's defensive process being affected by the breaking up of the Saliba-Gabriel axis. The Frenchman has become the most outstanding central defender in world football over the last two seasons.

When danger occurs, he is there to mop it up. He is Arsenal's insurance policy and his relationship with Gabriel has been the bedrock of why Mikel Arteta's team have been so impressive at keeping the ball out of their net.

The Gunners have been rocked by injuries to a host of players this season, with Bukayo Saka out until at least March and Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the season.

Saliba missed the 2-2 draw with Villa having suffered an issue in the win over Tottenham in midweek and the club are awaiting test results. Reports suggest the club think it will be a two-week absence that could see him return for the game with Manchester City on February 2.

Arsenal's record without Saliba makes the both teams to score angle a serious runner such is the Frenchman's influence. In the 13 Premier League games without him, Arsenal have conceded 22 goals to an average of 1.8 per game. That's a huge increase on the 0.8 they ship when he's starting. On those raw numbers it automatically makes the 13/102.30 on offer for both teams to score very appealing.

And further hope is taken from Zagreb's efforts on the road this season in the Champions League from an attacking perspective. In their four away games, including their qualifier in Qarabag, they have scored 10 goals, netting at least twice in each of those fixtures.