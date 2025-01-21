Liverpool v Lille: Les Dogues can bite as well as bark

Watch Football... Only Bettor Champions League Matchday 7 Tips!

Liverpool v Lille

Tuesday 21 January, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Relentless Reds still on course for glory

They did it the hard way, but Liverpool eventually wore Brentford down on Saturday afternoon, as the oft-maligned Darwin Nunez netted a stoppage-time double to secure a 2-0 victory. Arne Slot's men had registered an extraordinary 37 goal attempts, the highest tally by an away side in a Premier League game for two decades.

Coupled with Arsenal's collapse against Aston Villa, it was a weekend that saw Liverpool return to a six-point lead at the top of the league, and crucially they have a game in hand. That match is admittedly a Merseyside derby at resurgent Everton, but it's still a significant advantage.

Liverpool have also found consistency in the Champions League, and some of their best performances have been reserved for this competition. They crushed German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield, outplayed Real Madrid in a 2-0 victory, and they have produced impressive victories at Milan and RB Leipzig.

The Merseyside giants are the only club to have won all six games in the league phase, but there is motivation to keep winning, because a better seeding in the last 16 does in theory give you an easier draw. If Liverpool win and Barcelona don't, the Reds will have the top spot sewn up with a game remaining.

Slot will rotate his team, but don't expect a weakened team, with that top seeding still up for grabs. Defender Joe Gomez is still out, while it remains to be seen whether Diogo Jota will return from injury in time to feature.

Lille one of the UCL's success stories

It takes some doing to beat one of the Madrid giants in the Champions League, but to beat both in back-to-back games is really quite something. Lille secured a famous 1-0 victory against Real Madrid, and then followed it up with a 3-1 win at Atletico Madrid.

Lille are currently holding onto the final automatic qualification spot, and they haven't lost in the UCL since Matchday One's reverse at Sporting. They are chasing a third straight away victory in the competition, after success in Madrid and Bologna.

Striker Jonathan David has been Lille's star for many years, but amidst speculation about his future (he is out of contract in the summer) the Canadian is on his worst run of the season, as he has gone five games without a goal. That hasn't overly damaged Lille though, as they have put together an unbeaten run of 21 games in all competitions.

It's been a sensational effort from experienced coach Bruno Genesio, who replaced Paulo Fonseca in the summer. Les Dogues are in Ligue 1's top three, they have just knocked Marseille out of the Coupe de France, and they will play Champions League knockout football of some description.

It's not all good news for Lille and Genesio though, as outstanding winger Edon Zhegrova is currently struggling with injury. The Kosovan is a big miss, as he opens up spaces with his excellent one-on-one ability.

Lille can find the net at Anfield

I think Liverpool will take this incredibly seriously and will probably edge it, but I have a lot of respect for Lille and their long unbeaten record.

I'm sorely tempted to use the Asian Handicap market to give Lille a goal-and-a-half start at 2.0811/10, but Liverpool at Anfield are a scary proposition for even the hardiest team. So instead I'll back Both Teams To Score at 1.8810/11 - Liverpool have managed just four clean sheets in their last 12 competitive matches, and Lille have scored 19 of their last 21 games.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score @ EXC 1.88

Revitalised Nunez to build on his crazy cameo

Darwin Nunez was Liverpool's matchwinner on Saturday with a late brace, and to give his manager Arne Slot some credit, the Dutchamn was backing the Uruguayan wild card to rediscover his goalscoring touch ahead of the game.

Nunez is such an emotional character, and after scoring his first goal at the GTech, he took his second goal like he had 30 goals in the bag this term. Slot will want to make the most of that momentum, and if Nunez is handed a start here, back him to score at 11/102.11.