Big Winners on Betfair: Late yellow cards give football punter £25K win

Bettor wins £25K with £25 #OddsOnThat four-fold on Betfair

Late yellow cards crucial to stunning success

Man City's Akanji yellow seals 986/1 winner

A Betfair football punter won £25K from a £25 stake #OddsOnThat Premier League bet on Saturday in the most dramatic style.

They used the same #OddsOnThat formula - "Both Teams to Score, 3+ Corners for Each Team & 2+ cards for Each Team" - across four of the day's matches to create the 986/1 wager.

Things got started with the early kick-off in Arsenal v Brighton where João Pedro's 96th-minute booking meant the first leg was successful.

After that, the focus moved to two 3pm kick-offs - Nottingham Forest v Wolves and Ipswich v Fulham - where once again it was down to two late yellows, this time for Forest's Elliot Anderson in the 90th minute and Ipswich's Ali Al-Hamadi in the 94th, to keep the bet on course with a pair of successful legs.

🟨 Joao Pedro 90+6'

🟨 Elliot Anderson 90'

🟨 Ali Al-Hamadi 90+4'

🟨 Manuel Akanji 90+1'



4 late yellows= a 986/1 winner! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/U5mC4o7bgN -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 2, 2024

With three legs out of four in the bag, the Betfair punter must have been anxious as West Ham hosted Manchester City at 17:30 for the final match of the day and the four leg of the acca.

Ruben Dias's 19th minute own goal took care of the BTTS part of the bet before Erling Haaland completed a hat-trick to give City the win.

But the most crucial part for the Betfair punter was Manuel Akanji's 91st minute yellow card which landed the four leg and the entire acca to complete a stunning win and give the punter £25K from their £25 bet.