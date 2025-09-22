Big Winners

Big Winners On Betfair: Football punter turns £5 into £5K

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Big Winners on Betfair
A Betfair punter turned £5 into £5K

Betfair football punter wins £5K from £5 stake using Match Odds 90 in stunning Saturday five-fold...

How was your weekend? We hope it was ace but perhaps it wasn't quite as profitable as it was for the Betfair football punter who turned £5 into £5K on Saturday.

This stunning Saturday afternoon acca, was formed of five games across the EFL Championship and League 1.

All of them were winners in one of the most impressive pieces of football betting we've seen so far this season. 

The away win for Preston at Derby was on the line as the Rams pushed for an equaliser but North End held on to win 1-0.

Wrexham had to come from behind at Norwich to do the business for the bet, while Charlton made it a losing start for Sheffield United's returning manager Chris Wilder.

Sheffield Wednesday won at Portsmouth and Bradford beat Cardiff to land the five-fold and a lucractive return. 

Five out of five meant £5 became £5K in the space of 90 minutes.

Betfair 90 Minute Payout saves Man City backers

The Big Winner was using Betfair's Match Odds 90, which sees winning bets paid out on 90 minutes regardless of what happens in added time.

On this occasion, they didn't need the insurance that comes with the Match Odds 90.

But punters who backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal did benefit and Betfair was delighted to come to their rescue, saving  thousands of bets on Pep Guardiola's men and ensuring Citizens backers were in the money despite meant Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd minute equaliser.

We hope to see more Big Winners on Betfair this season, starting tonight with Monday's action in the Championship.

Now read Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last

