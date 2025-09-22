Big Winners On Betfair: Football punter turns £5 into £5K

Football punter bets £5 and wins £5K with five-fold

Super Saturday of EFL betting with Match Odds 90

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

How was your weekend? We hope it was ace but perhaps it wasn't quite as profitable as it was for the Betfair football punter who turned £5 into £5K on Saturday.

This stunning Saturday afternoon acca, was formed of five games across the EFL Championship and League 1.

All of them were winners in one of the most impressive pieces of football betting we've seen so far this season.

The away win for Preston at Derby was on the line as the Rams pushed for an equaliser but North End held on to win 1-0.

Wrexham had to come from behind at Norwich to do the business for the bet, while Charlton made it a losing start for Sheffield United's returning manager Chris Wilder.

Sheffield Wednesday won at Portsmouth and Bradford beat Cardiff to land the five-fold and a lucractive return.

Five out of five meant £5 became £5K in the space of 90 minutes.

Betfair 90 Minute Payout saves Man City backers

The Big Winner was using Betfair's Match Odds 90, which sees winning bets paid out on 90 minutes regardless of what happens in added time.

On this occasion, they didn't need the insurance that comes with the Match Odds 90.

But punters who backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal did benefit and Betfair was delighted to come to their rescue, saving thousands of bets on Pep Guardiola's men and ensuring Citizens backers were in the money despite meant Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd minute equaliser.

Martinelli to the rescue for Arsenal 🦸‍♂️#90Min Guarantee to the rescue for City backers!



We paid out over 7,000 Man City bets as winners ✅#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/7JWFgBapiA -- Betfair (@Betfair) September 21, 2025

We hope to see more Big Winners on Betfair this season, starting tonight with Monday's action in the Championship.