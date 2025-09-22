Big Winners On Betfair: Football punter turns £5 into £5K
Betfair football punter wins £5K from £5 stake using Match Odds 90 in stunning Saturday five-fold...
-
Football punter bets £5 and wins £5K with five-fold
-
Super Saturday of EFL betting with Match Odds 90
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
-
Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!
How was your weekend? We hope it was ace but perhaps it wasn't quite as profitable as it was for the Betfair football punter who turned £5 into £5K on Saturday.
This stunning Saturday afternoon acca, was formed of five games across the EFL Championship and League 1.
All of them were winners in one of the most impressive pieces of football betting we've seen so far this season.
The away win for Preston at Derby was on the line as the Rams pushed for an equaliser but North End held on to win 1-0.
Wrexham had to come from behind at Norwich to do the business for the bet, while Charlton made it a losing start for Sheffield United's returning manager Chris Wilder.
Sheffield Wednesday won at Portsmouth and Bradford beat Cardiff to land the five-fold and a lucractive return.
Five out of five meant £5 became £5K in the space of 90 minutes.
Betfair 90 Minute Payout saves Man City backers
The Big Winner was using Betfair's Match Odds 90, which sees winning bets paid out on 90 minutes regardless of what happens in added time.
On this occasion, they didn't need the insurance that comes with the Match Odds 90.
But punters who backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal did benefit and Betfair was delighted to come to their rescue, saving thousands of bets on Pep Guardiola's men and ensuring Citizens backers were in the money despite meant Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd minute equaliser.
Martinelli to the rescue for Arsenal 🦸♂️#90Min Guarantee to the rescue for City backers!-- Betfair (@Betfair) September 21, 2025
We paid out over 7,000 Man City bets as winners ✅#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/7JWFgBapiA
We hope to see more Big Winners on Betfair this season, starting tonight with Monday's action in the Championship.
Now read Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder