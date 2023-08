90 Minute Offer saves punter's EFL Cup acca

Bet that would have lost becomes £2K winner

The season is only a few days old and Betfair's new 90 minutes promo is already helping football punters reap big rewards.

Take Tuesday night's EFL Cup action which saw one Betfair punter win more than £2K when a three-fold acca paid out thanks to the new offer.

The bettor had Plymouth, Tranmere and Stockport to win their ties. Only the Grecians ended their match as victors, with the other two both succumbing to injury-time equalisers.

But as Tranmere and Stockport were both winning on 90 minutes Betfair paid them out as winners.

That meant the bet was saved, the acca was a winner and the bettor benefited to the tune of £2K.

Our #90Min promo won this punter £2k in the EFL Cup last night



Stockport and Tranmere were both winning as the clock struck 90 so we paid them out as winners



Before they both conceded late injury time equalisers!



Did it save your bet? Share using #90MinWin pic.twitter.com/WxIU9YxLsR -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 9, 2023

The win showed that Betfair's new offer can transform punters' fortunes.

Had this bet happened last season, the bet would have been a loser. Last night, it became a winner and a punter was celebrating a brilliant night of betting.

There should be many more over the coming season, as the 90 Minute offer helps punters back winners in the match odds markets.

The EFL first round continues tonight while the big Premier League kick-off arrives on Friday.

