Big Winners

Big Winners On Betfair: 90 Min Payout saves four-fold and lands punter £3K

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
The £3K winner correctly backed Nuno's Forest to draw with Liverpool

A Betfair punter scored £3K on a dramatic Tuesday night of Premier League action when their four-fold acca was saved by the 90 Minute payout...

Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!

A Betfair punter won £3K on a dramatic night of Premier League football after the 90 Minute Payout saved their ambitious acca.

With a £20 four-fold, they correctly backed West Ham to beat Fulham as well draws in Brentford v Manchester City and the top of the table clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

At Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea hosted Bournemouth, the punter backed the Cherries for the away win. That looked like it was going to come good too as the match went into added time with the visitors 2-1 up.

Chelsea's Reece James struck five minutes later to earn the Blues a draw.

But that did not scupper the punter's bet because they had taken advantage of Betfair's 90 Minute Payout and had already collected nearly £3K in winnings by the time Stamford Bridge erupted.

Since its launch at the start of last season, the 90 Minute Payout has saved many football bets and seen punters secure some big wins on Betfair. It means punters can celebrate early without worrying about last gasp goals wiping out their bets.

The Premier League action comes thick and fast at this point in the season, so there are always opportunities for more winners on Betfair.

There are four more matches tonight and we have tips for them all from our experts.

The big game is the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal will try to get their title challenge back on track. Opta are recommending you back a 76/1 stats-based Bet Builder.

If that one comes in we could see quite a few big winners on Wednesday night.

Now read more Premier League previews and get our experts tips

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Manchester City v Aston Villa: Back in-form Villa to spring a surprise

  • Kevin Hatchard
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
English Premier League

Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  • Mike Norman
Top 5 Finish on Betfair
Bet of the Day

Tuesday Football Tips: Back a big 9/1 Barca Bet Builder as Flick's men close in on title

  • Paul Higham
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Manchester City v Aston Villa: Back in-form Villa to spring a surprise

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Back a big 9/1 Barca Bet Builder as Flick's men close in on title

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Trossard can continue goal streak

  5. Football Betting Tips

    La Liga Tips: Real Madrid to find a way past spirited Getafe in capital derby

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

What's happened to Chelsea?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

The Unai Emery fan club

  • Editor