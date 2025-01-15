Big Winners On Betfair: 90 Min Payout saves four-fold and lands punter £3K
A Betfair punter scored £3K on a dramatic Tuesday night of Premier League action when their four-fold acca was saved by the 90 Minute payout...
-
Befair punter wins £3K thanks to 90 Min Payout
-
£20 stake Four-fold already a winner despite late Chelsea goal
-
Premier League action continues tonight
-
Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here
Watch Football... Only Bettor Premier League midweek bets!
A Betfair punter won £3K on a dramatic night of Premier League football after the 90 Minute Payout saved their ambitious acca.
With a £20 four-fold, they correctly backed West Ham to beat Fulham as well draws in Brentford v Manchester City and the top of the table clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.
At Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea hosted Bournemouth, the punter backed the Cherries for the away win. That looked like it was going to come good too as the match went into added time with the visitors 2-1 up.
Chelsea's Reece James struck five minutes later to earn the Blues a draw.
But that did not scupper the punter's bet because they had taken advantage of Betfair's 90 Minute Payout and had already collected nearly £3K in winnings by the time Stamford Bridge erupted.
This acca was a 𝙗𝙞𝙜 winner despite Reece James' 95th minute equaliser for Chelsea 🤯-- Betfair (@Betfair) January 15, 2025
All thanks to our 90 Minute Guarantee! pic.twitter.com/mszQvdHB2I
Since its launch at the start of last season, the 90 Minute Payout has saved many football bets and seen punters secure some big wins on Betfair. It means punters can celebrate early without worrying about last gasp goals wiping out their bets.
The Premier League action comes thick and fast at this point in the season, so there are always opportunities for more winners on Betfair.
There are four more matches tonight and we have tips for them all from our experts.
The big game is the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium where Arsenal will try to get their title challenge back on track. Opta are recommending you back a 76/1 stats-based Bet Builder.
If that one comes in we could see quite a few big winners on Wednesday night.
Now read more Premier League previews and get our experts tips
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
