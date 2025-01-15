Bet Builder Tips: Back a 7/2 Isak goal in one of three Wednesday fancies

Back 7/2 4.50 scorer & assist maker as Wolves visit Newcastle

David Moyes will be back in the home dugout at Goodison Park and the Toffees will hope for a new manager bounce, or should that be new old manager bounce, as they host Aston Villa - a team they've not beaten for 11 games (D3 L8) .

Everton have won just one of the past 11 Premier League games and are the second-lowest scorers with 15 goals, while failing to score in eight of the past 10 - but they'll hope that travel sick Villa can cure their scoring woes, as they've lost the last five away games conceding at least twice in each.

Villa are unbeaten in the last five trips to Goodison though, with clean sheets in the last three, so most of the stats point to goals being very much at a premium, with the visitors pretty hard to beat in this fixture.

Recommended Bet Back Villa double chance under 2.5 goals & both teams to score 'no' @ SBK 2/1

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last four home league games against Palace (W3 D1) and have lost just one in the last nine meetings in total (W4 D4) - but they're on a horrible run of five straight losses while conceding at least twice each time.

And Palace are on a nice run themselves, going unbeaten in five away league games in a row and the Foxes have the fewest clean sheets league this season with just one - which suggests that at the very least Palace will be able to grab a goal.

The man most likely to get that goal looks like Jean-Philippe Mateta who has scored three goals against Leicester, he's only scored more against Aston Villa (4).

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to score anytime & both teams to score @ SBK 5/2

Newcastle have won four of the past six games against Wolves, including the last three fixtures at St James' Park - where Wolves have never managed to keep a clean sheet in nine visits.

The contrast in form is stark, as the Magpies have won five games in a row while Wolves have just two wins in their past 16 away league games. This fixture has 11 draws in 19, which is the highest ratio of Premier League fixtures to be played 15 times or more - but a draw seems the very most Wolves could hope for given the form.

There have been more goals in Wolves games than any other club (76), with at least two in all 20 games so far, and that's great news for Alexander Isak as he looks to become the fourth player to score in eight straight Premier League matches - joining Jamie Vardy, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Daniel Sturridge.

Jacob Murphy has proved to be the main provider for Isak so far this season as he's laid on five assists for the red-hot Swedish striker, which is more than anyone other player has supplied for anyone so far this season.

Murphy's just one behind the Newcastle record for one player assisting another - so if he sets up Isak here he'll join some great Toon combos on six - Salomon Rondon to Ayoze Perez (2018-19), Laurent Robert to Alan Shearer (2001-02) and Nolberto Solano to Alan Shearer (1999-00).

He's not in the assist to Isak market so we'll pair a Muprhy anytime assist with what seems now the inevitable Isak goal.