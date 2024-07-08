Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Exclusive: Matthijs de Ligt would be good signing for Man Utd

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer thinks Dutchman would strengthen Man Utd defence

Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer takes a break from his Euro 2024 duties to discuss the latest Premier League transfer news...

Football...Only Bettor Podcast - Semi-finals tips - Listen here!

Dutch defender will suit Man United

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and I think he would be a good signing for Man United. He's a really good player - really solid.

I know he can't get in the Dutch team but he'd be a really good addition for Man United. I like him a lot and I think his style of play would suit the Premier League.

Olise has great opportunity at a giant of a club

I'm not surprised that Michael Olise has chosen to go abroad instead of staying in the Premier League. He was obviously going to have options because of the talent he has. He's a really exciting footballer and wherever he was going to end up was going to be a big move for him.

It's a brave move because he's going to a giant of a football club in Bayern Munich to link up with Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany. It's a good move for Olise because he'll be playing Champions League football next season.

Obviously they didn't win the Bundesliga last season so that'll be what he wants to achieve when he arrives.

Now read our Euro 2024 content here - including Alan Shearer on England!

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2024

Spain v France Semi-Final Tips: Back shots, fouls and cards at 40/1

  • Jimmy The Punt
Spain face France in the Euro 2024 semi-finals and Jimmy The Punt says the clash in styles presents plenty of betting value via the Betfair Sportsbook.
Euro 2024

Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  • Opta
Betfair and Opta have teamed up for a Euro 2024 Opta partnership
Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer Euro 2024 Semi-Finals Predictions: France and England to get narrow wins

  • Alan Shearer
Alan Shearer's Betfair column

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v France Semi-Final Tips: Back shots, fouls and cards at 40/1

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Netherlands v England: Three Lions to go through on penalties

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Spain v France: De la Fuente's ambitious Spain to break French resistance

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2024 semi-final Stat Pack: Under everything in Spain v France with this 11/10 shot

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Switzerland Reaction: Semis somehow for Southgate's great dividers

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Semi-Finals Preview: Will the draw trend continue?

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Reaction to England & Netherlands reaching the Semi-Finals

  • Joe Dyer