Alan Shearer Exclusive: Matthijs de Ligt would be good signing for Man Utd

Dutch defender will suit Man United

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and I think he would be a good signing for Man United. He's a really good player - really solid.

I know he can't get in the Dutch team but he'd be a really good addition for Man United. I like him a lot and I think his style of play would suit the Premier League.

Olise has great opportunity at a giant of a club

I'm not surprised that Michael Olise has chosen to go abroad instead of staying in the Premier League. He was obviously going to have options because of the talent he has. He's a really exciting footballer and wherever he was going to end up was going to be a big move for him.

It's a brave move because he's going to a giant of a football club in Bayern Munich to link up with Harry Kane and Vincent Kompany. It's a good move for Olise because he'll be playing Champions League football next season.

Obviously they didn't win the Bundesliga last season so that'll be what he wants to achieve when he arrives.