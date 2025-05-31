England v West Indies Second ODI tips: Windies still value for shock win

England shorten further after Edgbaston win

Cardiff pitch may keep both teams keen for 250 at 23/10 3.30

Slight chance that rain could reduce overs

Buttler and Carty may be pick of batters to follow

England v West Indies

Monday 1 June, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

England v West Indies Second ODI team news

England began a new white-ball era with Harry Brook the skipper in style. Posting 400 at Edgbaston in game one never put the result in doubt.

There were strong performances with the bat from 1 to 7 which should please Brook more than any individual show. But Jacob Bethell's 82 from 53 took the match gong and the headlines.

Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and it is vital that he nails the position to give England the bridge between the batters and the tail. It would be a surprise if England made any changes to the XI.

Probable England XI: Duckett, Smith, Root, Brook, Buttler, Bethell, Jacks, J Overton, Carse, Rashid, Mahmood

West Indies could be forgiven for feeling a little sore that it was Bethell, their player by rights, who did much of the damage. He epitomised the gulf between the two teams.

The visitors did spring a selection surprise, dropping Evin Lewis and asking Justin Graves to open. Jewel Andrew came into the middle order. Jayden Seales kept out Shamar Joseph with the ball. He took four wickets but went at nine an over.

Andrew could immediately lose his place to Sherfane Rutherford. Named in the squad Rutherford may be available following Gujarat's exit from the IPL

Possible WI XI: King, Greaves, Carty, Hope, Jangoo, Rutherford, Forde, Chase, Motie, Joseph, Seales

England v West Indies Second ODI pitch report

There have been two ODI in the last five years at Cardiff and 13 in 10. The RPO in that latter period is 5.6 with 310 busted four times. New Zealand chased 292 with ease against England in 2023. There is a toss bias with eight games won batting second.

That trend doesn't appear in National One-Day Cup matches with four from six won by the side batting first. Run rates have not been rapid either and the only notable score for the batters is the 347 posted by Northants, which was chased, in 2023.

As usual for Wales, a check of the weather forecast is crucial. It's not too bad. A few showers could have the players on and off the field in first-innings so don't rule out a small reduction in overs. Sportsbook's 13/102.30 that both teams score 250 may have appeal at 23/103.30.

England are 1.171/6 after the 162-run shellacking handed out in Birmingham. West Indies have drifted from 4.407/2 to 6.6011/2.

Prior to game one we made a case that the home side could never be considered value at skeletal odds because of a record of three wins in 11. Not surprisingly given that they have shortened the opinion has not shifted in the same way.

A beating for West Indies was also mentioned as being on the cards. They are that sort of team and opened with a heavy defeat against Ireland in the warm-up. But they are capable of fighting back and we will retain interest with a small stake. And if it doesn't come off we're pretty sure we'll try again in game three, too.

They will need to get Shai Hope and Keacy Carty working together with the bat. it's the best chance of a partnership big enough to lay grounds for a late assault.

Recommended Bet Back West Indies EXC 6.6

Bethell is 11/112.00 for a repeat top-bat win. That is a price that, this time next year, may well be mentioned in the same way that people say: do you know you could once smoke on planes? Jos Buttler notched a fifty in the game against the Kiwis last time and he might be a touch at 15/82.88 for another. Individual milestones may work better for this contest for England players. Brook and Ben Duckett are also reliable.

For the Windies, we could keep another collapse on side and go with Gudakesh Motie for top bat at 33s. He is a decent all-rounder. Keacy Carty,, although he didn't quite show it, is their best bat and his runs could look cheap at overs 24.5 at 10/111.91.