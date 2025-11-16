The Ashes: Ultimate betting guide to the key players
Ed Hawkins has the crucial betting data and analysis for the key players for Australia and England in the Ashes...
Best way to bet on the top players
Win rate data last two years
Angles on Carey and Boland
Root, Pope and Duckett strategies
The Ashes
From 21 November, 00:15
TV: Live on TNT
Australia
Usman Khawaja
1st innings top bat win %: 17
2nd innings top bat win %: 11
Khawaja's leaden back foot could be an issue and at 39 there are those who say he is over the hill. Still, it was only in January when he recorded a fine double century against Sri Lanka. In-play a short if the ball is zipping.
Jake Weatherald
Weatherald is a good character, always quick with a smile. The southpaw may need good humour, though, as this is a major examination if he opens. He has a first-class average of 37. That's not really high enough for elite level.
Marnus Labsuchagne
1st innings top bat win %: 20
2nd innings top bat win %: 13
Five centuries in ten domestic innings is a major boost for Australia. He could open but it wouldn't be very smart of the hosts to potentially hamper the one player who is reliable enough to stop England's pacers.
Steve Smith
1st innings top bat win %: 12
2nd innings top bat win %: 12
These are incredibly poor top-bat win rates for Smith and adds further weight to the argument he is in decline. An 18-run deficit from first- to second-innings averages make him a short second time.
Travis Head
1st innings top bat win %: 22
2nd innings top bat win %: 6
A rare case of ignoring the top-bat numbers. Head will be a wrong price on the data but he cannot be touched given his form. He is in desperate form and had a double failure domestically last week. England have a fall back option if he doesn't get himself out: go short.
Beau Webster
1st innings top bat win %: 43 (7 tests)
2nd innings top bat win %: 0
1st innings top bowler %: 0
The all-rounder looks durable and competitive from a small study sample. We'd be happy to go long of he runs in a rescue act.
Alex Carey
1st innings top bat win %: 5
2nd innings top bat win %: 11
If that Australia top order does falter, expect Carey to show stickability. Perhaps in combination with Webster, he has excellent ability to frustrate. An in-play buy against the tide and one to consider in the second dig for top bat.
Pat Cummins
1st innings top bat win %: 0
2nd innings top bat win %: 6
1st innings top bowler %: 31
Australia have to get Cummins fit. Not least so we can start hitting that top bowler win rate in the first. Always a good dart in a third- or fourth-innings top bat market on a wearing surface.
Mitchell Starc
1st innings top bat win %: 6
2nd innings top bat win %: 6
1st innings top bowler %: 22
Starc is rarely value for top bowler with that win rate but he is Mr Reliable with a pink ball under lights. He should be tuned up nicely for The Gabba.
Nathan Lyon
2nd innings top bat win %: 6
1st innings top bowler %: 18
Lyon is our pick for top Australia bowler and given the injuries to Cummins and now Hazlewood that looks wise. Arguably the one point of difference between the two sides given he is the only world-class spinner.
Josh Hazlewood
1st innings top bowler %: 15
Hazlewood's hamstring has gone and it would not be a surprise if he now plays a bit-part in this series. The body is beginning to creak. For our purposes, the betting numbers do not align anymore.
Scott Boland
1st innings top bowler %: 50 (4 Tests)
Boland is a superb operator and can move the ball at pace. We expect a strong series from him with that Test average of just 16. Australia will be more than happy toi have him in the XI.
England
Ben Duckett
1st innings top bat win %: 9
2nd innings top bat win %: 4
Duckett looks vulnerable going into this series in terms of form and technique. He's looked unsure in white-ball since the end of the Test summer and his low hands might be an issue if there is bounce. Lined-up for a short on his runs each innings.
Zak Crawley
1st innings top bat win %: 25
2nd innings top bat win %: 10
Crawley is exactly the type of player who should love Aussie pitches. It will be just his luck if the hosts decide to produce green tops. On a good deck - probably Adelaide - he can go well. The 6/42.50 for a series century is not the worst.
Ollie Pope
1st innings top bat win %: 17
2nd innings top bat win %: 4
Pope might not last the series with the glint from golden boy Jacob Bethell distracting him. Pope has a tough ask at No 3 but his win rate on top bats in the first dig is strong. A cast-iron sell in second-innings, though with his average dropping from 46 to 19.
Joe Root
1st innings top bat win %: 22
2nd innings top bat win %: 30
As discussed in our England series markets analysis, Root should have a good series. There's nothing in the idea that Australia is some sort of kryptonite. A solid bet to top score for England in the series at a boosted 11/43.75. And value in second dig for top bat.
Harry Brook
1st innings top bat win %: 17
2nd innings top bat win %: 6
Averages 80 overseas and has won four of the last five top series bats on the road for his team. But he hooks up rather than down and on big Australia grounds there is a clear strategy to get him out cheaply.
Ben Stokes
1st innings top bat win %: 0
2nd innings top bat win %: 11
1st innings top bowler win %: 11
A beast. And don't be under any illusions that he is the one player Australia fear. That's because he produces in the biggest of games. The biggest pointer is if he misses a game if injured. England will be done for. A moments player rather than a follow for tops.
Jamie Smith
1st innings top bat win %: 27
2nd innings top bat win %: 13
Tired at the end of the India summer, Smith can bloody noses with counter-attacks lower down the order. More than value for top bats in the first innings.
Gus Atkinson
1st innings top bowler win %: 31
The one England bowler who can do it all; pace, bounce, movement. Not many are talking him up at the moment but he is absolutely the right favourite for top England series bowler.
Jofra Archer
1st innings top bowler win %: 0 (2 Tests)
Archer is England's x-factor. But for all the hype does a career strike rate of 62 frighten Australia or impress bettors? Nope.
Mark Wood
1st innings top bowler win %: 0 (4 Tests)
1st innings top bat win %: 16
Wood was an early injury scare with a hamstring. But he looks likely to be fit to start the series. He and Archer should play the first Test together but it would be a major surprise if they made it onto the field for all five.
