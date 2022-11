Eagles aiming to start 8-0 for first time in their history

Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) @ Houston Texans (1-5-1)

Match Odds: 1/7 | 5/1

Spread: Eagles -14

Over/Under: 44.5pts

Philly are looking to start 8-0 for the first time ever and on paper could hardly have a better opponent even on a short week as they visit struggling Houston.

The Eagles dominate on both sides of the ball, have turned it over just twice, QB Jalen Hurts can beat you with his arm or his legs and they then added even more juice to their pass rush by trading for Robert Quinn from the Bears.

AJ Brown looks dominant at receiver and caught three first-half TDs last week, but with Houston allowing the most rushing yards in the league the ground game may be the route to victory here.

Houston only average just under 17 points a game, around the same as Philadelphia's defence allows, so there's a definite quality gap here that should see the Eagles cover the spread for the sixth time in seven games.

The worry with such a big spread though is that Philly, the best first-half team in the league, bounce out to a big lead then take their foot off the gas to rest their stars on a short week.

Philly has scored 147 first-half points this season but just 49 in the second 30 minutes so they could easily get this job done and coast to the finish, which could cost us if we back the full-game handicap.

Instead, we'll back them to make it a perfect 8-0 in covering the first-half handicap.

Bet: Eagles to win first half handicap (-7.5) Evens

Los Angeles Rams (3-4) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Match Odds: 6/5 | 4/6

Spread: Bucs -3

O/U: 42.5

We'd circled a meeting between the last two Super Bowl winners as a game of the season when the schedule came out, but both of these two look in all kinds of trouble.

The Rams could, and perhaps should, have been Tom Brady's final NFL opponent as he retired after losing last year's brilliant play-off game against them in January - he probably wishes he'd stayed retired right now.

Defending champs LA were taken to the cleaners by the 49ers yet again last week, while also picking up an injury to top receiver Cooper Kupp that could make this mess of an offence even worse.

Their heads will still be spinning as they make the long cross country trip to a side desperate for a win - and who didn't play that bad against Baltimore last Thursday - so we'll back Brady to finally have something to smile about in a tight one.

Bet: Bucs win & under 42.5pts 11/5

Green Bay Packers (3-5) @ Detroit Lions (1-6)

Match Odds: 1/2 | 8/5

Spread: Packers -3.5

O/U: 49.5

If the Packers can't beat the lowly Lions in Detroit then Aaron Rodgers may has well go hang it up now as there'll be no real chance of making the play-offs this year.

Rodgers needs to start slinging the ball a bit more, and against one of the league's worst pass defences this is a great chance to get his mojo back. The team still need a large dose of Aaron Jones though throwin into the mix.

Detroit have looked terrific at times this season with their offence, but defensively they're shocking - and all three Green Bay wins have come against losing teams so this is one of the best get-right games you could find.