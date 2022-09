Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Friday 16 September 01:20 BST kick-off

Live on Sky Sports & Amazon Prime

Thursday night games won't be this good all year, but it's a belter as two of the hottest quarterbacks on two of the hottest teams battle it out in the same division.

The AFC West is a brute this season with both of these two among the Super Bowl favourites and both getting off to a winning start last week.

Patrick Mahomes tossed five TD passes as the Chiefs wiped the floor with Arizona, while Justin Herbert found the end zone three times as the Chargers edged the Raiders.

The Chiefs have won the division six years running, but the Bolts are expected to lay down a serious challenge this season, having won two of the last three against KC (only losing the other in OT) and winning at Arrowhead last season.

We're all expecting a barn-burning shoot-out, but a 54.5pt line is a high one - especially against a re-built Chargers defence that picked off Derek Carr three times last week and sacked him six.

Given the pass-rush pressure the Chargers can bring, and their cornerbacks' playmaking ability (especially if JC Jackson returns from injury) - even money on a Mahomes interception looks a nice bet.

LA look the business, but this is still the Chiefs' division until we see otherwise, so we'll plump for a home win with the points just dipping under with each team able to generate enough defence to slow down their hot-shot QBs.

As far as touchdowns go, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is now a genuine dual-threat after making two touchdown catches last week and also grabbing one here against LA last season - while also topping 100 yards rushing.

With Keenan Allen likely out for the Chargers, expect tight end Gerald Everett to find the end zone as a 2/1 shot who represents the best value for the visitors.

Everett scored two TDs in his only previous meeting with the Chiefs while playing for the Rams.