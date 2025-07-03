Wimbledon Betting: Raducanu 18/1 to win women's singles before Sabalenka match

Raducanu's performance have British fans dreaming of glory

She's 18/1 19.00 to win Wimbledon before Friday clash with favourite

Emma Raducanu is 18/119.00 to win the Wimbledon women's singles title after she beat former-champion Marketa Vondrousova in an assured straight-sets victory.

The British player, who won the US Open in 2021, will play women's singles favourite Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.

Raducanu is the underdog at 11/43.75 but her impressive performances so far at Wimbledon mean there is a buzz about her chances.

After yesterday's win, she said: "I think that was one of the best matches I've played in a long time, which I'm very proud of."

Fans recall her extraordinary performances at the US Open four years ago when she went through the qualifying rounds and all the way to Grand Slam victory at Flushing Meadows.

Her performances nosedived after that, although she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, equalling her career best at the All England Club.

Can Emma Raducanu cause upset against Sabalenka?

Raducanu has been in good form in 2025 and has played her way up the rankings so that she is back in the world's top 40.

Friday's third round match will tell us exactly how far she has come since recovering from surgery last year.

The Betfair market on the third round match makes Sabalenka the firm favourite at 1/41.25 and the Belarusian is 15/82.88 to win the title.

She has won both her matches so far at Wimbledon in straight sets. The 27-year-old is a three-time Grand Slam winner although her best performances at the All England Club were two semi-finals appearances. She missed last year's tournament due to injury.

Sabalenka is determined to add Wimbledon to her Australian and US Open titles and, with the draw opening up at SW19, she will believe this is her year. Raducanu would love to wreck that dream and advance to another fourth round appearance on Friday.

You will be able to read Gavin Mair's preview of the match, and get his best bets, on out dedicated Wimbeldon blog.