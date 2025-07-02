Wimbledon Thursday Tips: Kalinskaya can fire past Tauson on Day 4

Baptiste and Kalinskaya undervalued

Navarro steadiness is key

Giron can push Mensik

Top seeds are flying out of Wimbledon in these early rounds, and on day four we may see some more upsets.

Both Hailey Baptiste and Anna Kalinskaya know their way around a grass court, and are undervalued for their matches against Victoria Mboko and Clara Tauson respectively.

Meanwhile, I expect close fought battles between Veronika Kudermetova and Emma Navarro, and Jakub Mensik and Marcos Giron.

Baptiste to pour water on Mboko's chances

Hailey Baptiste has started to realise her undoubted talent this season. The American is achieving career high rankings with regularity, and is on course to finish this season at least in the top 50, and with the US hard court swing still to come.

Her progress over the years has been delayed due to injuries, but it is good to see her fulfiling her undoubted potential as her playing style is rather unique and aesthetically pleasing.

Baptiste has a whole range of variety at her fingertips and as a shorthand comparison there are elements to her game reminiscent to Ons Jabeur, who has always gone well at Wimbledon. Of course time will tell if she can come anywhere close to matching the achievements of the Tunisian, but for now at least it is clear she is flying under the radar.

I recall watching her performance against Jessica Pegula a few years back in Berlin, and it was a demonstration of how effective Baptiste can be on this surface. Unfortunately, on that occasion she hurt herself and was unable to complete the first set.

She's had some noticeable performances in the past few years on grass, even in defeat she tested both Amanda Anisimova and Alexandra Eala who are both highly rated on this surface.

She has more experience than opponent Victoria Mboko, who herself will become a recognisable name in the years to come.

The 18-year old Canadian is a player on the rise, reaching the 3rd round of her debut major last month in Paris before winning her opening round at Wimbledon. She is also a former semi-finalist in the junior event.

However, Mboko is still at the start of her career and there are some very obvious red flags that should deter people from backing her as the market favourite here.

Firstly, Mboko is a lucky loser for this Slam, having lost in the final round of qualifying to Priscilla Hon. Secondly, in her first round victory over Magdalena Frech she played with taping on both her knees.

Mboko is a power hitter and I understand the appeal, yet Baptiste is capable of dragging the Canadian out of her rhythm.

At 6/52.20 the value is on the more experienced Baptiste, who is higher ranked and with an awkward game style that can rattle a talented yet inconsistent opponent.

Recommended Bet Back Hailey Baptiste to win SBK 6/5

Consistency key for Navarro

Last year Emma Navarro contested the quarter-final of Wimbledon, a breakthrough result for the American at Grand Slam level.

I watched Navarro recently against Naomi Osaka and was highly impressed with how she blunted the powerful Japanese player's game, playing with consistent pace and depth that the former world number one could not match.

Her opponent Veronika Kudermetova is a reasonably strong player on grass despite failing to make it beyond round two of Wimbledon in recent years. She has had terrible draw luck losing to eventual champions Marketa Vondrousova and Barbora Krejcikova on her past two visits.

Navarro is unlikely to be any easier, and another early exit is probably on the cards for the Russian.

Kudermetova has the weaponry to keep this interesting, although I expect over the distance Navarro's energy and consistency will be her undoing.

I see value in a competitive Navarro victory, which can be backed using the Betfair Bet Builder pairing Navarro to win the match and over 12.5 total games at 6/42.50.

Recommended Bet Back Emma Navarro to win the match and over 12.5 games SBK 6/4

Kalinskaya value to take out Tauson

Tuesday was a good day for Anna Kalinskaya, who celebrated her first victory for two months.

The Russian typically does not enjoy the clay season, and was suffering in recent weeks from a right calf injury.

However, there is little doubting her ability on grass having made the fourth round here last year and the final of Berlin last season.

I believe she is a spot of value to pick up another win in round two against Clara Tauson who has looked far from happy on the grass courts lately.

The Dane is a temperamental personality at the best of times, but this surface seems to bring out the worst traits of her character. Throughout the past few weeks Tauson has produced some abject and wayward performances, with one commentator remarking of her behaviour in a defeat to Magda Linette: "She was moping around when things stopped going her way."

Tauson is also consistently vulnerable to power hitters such as Kalinskaya, who won their only previous meeting 6/1 6/2 on the clay courts of Rome. Given how little enjoyment the Russian finds on clay courts it is an eyecatching result.

Kalinskaya is 6/52.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook which is too big a price to ignore.

Recommended Bet Back Anna Kalinskaya to win SBK 6/5

Giron can compte against Mensik

I have little doubt that before long Jakub Mensik will become a realistic competitor to win Grand Slams, including this one.

The Czech teenager is already ranked 17 in the world and his continued development is obvious.

That said, he is still lacking in experience. After a convincing victory over Reilly Opelka at Eastbourne he remarked that although he is improving on the grass this is still only his second season as a professional on this surface.

Immediately following that win over Opelka, he lost in straight sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina exposing his youthful inconsistency. The Spaniard notably bothered Mensik with his baseline consistency.

Mensik again showed his up and down nature in round one, dropping a set to Hugo Gaston despite dominating the other sets 6/1, 6/2 and 6/2.

Opponent Marcos Giron is a serious player on the grass, winning a title in Newport last season and recently pushing the tour's form grass court player Taylor Fritz to three sets in Eastbourne.

Giron is a consistent hitter that moves well and will be able to capitalise on dips in the Mensik game.

Although Mensik is a reasonable favourite I don't foresee this being an easy encounter. At 7/52.40, Mensik to win and both players to win a set is value before a ball is hit.

Recommended Bet Back Jakub Mensik to win and both players to win a set SBK 7/5

