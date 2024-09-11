US Politics

US Election: New Betfair Predicts graphic shows how Kamala Harris won the debate

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at presidential debate
Harris and Trump shook but it was a ferocious battle from there on

The US presidential debate sparked a huge night on the Betfair Exchange and a new Betfair Predicts graphs shows how Kamala Harris scored a knockout blow on Donald Trump to become the new favourite to win the election...

Betfair Predicts has lasered in on last night's US presidential debate to show you how the odds changed during the 90-minute duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

There are few post-debate polls out yet but the verdict from the Betfair Exchange market has been emphatic - Harris won to flip the odds to become favourite on 5 November.

She is 1.9620/21 (a 51% chance to win) and Trump is out to 2.111/10 (47%). That is still close, and within the margin of error for what could happen when Americans vote, but it shows that last night was a bad one for Trump.

Here's how it unfolded on the Betfair Exchange:

How Trump went from favourite to outsider

As you can see Trump began the night as the odds on favourite before Harris landed a series of powerful blows on her opponent during the debate.

In fact, the graph shows there was a very clear moment when the tide turned for Harris, 50 minutes in.

Trump loses cool and bettors rush to back Harris

That came when she goaded Trump about the crowd number at his rallies. This provoked Trump and punters reacted by backing the Vice-President into odds-on favourite.

She remained in that position overnight, boosted by an endorsement from Taylor Swift, and remains in the driving seat today.

Visit Betfair Predicts the US Election for more incisive and easy to read graphs about how the momentum has swung in the race for the White House.

Now read Paul Krishnamurty's Debate Reaction: Disastrous performance from Trump leaves him trailing Harris

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

