US Election: New Betfair Predicts graphic shows how Kamala Harris won the debate
The US presidential debate sparked a huge night on the Betfair Exchange and a new Betfair Predicts graphs shows how Kamala Harris scored a knockout blow on Donald Trump to become the new favourite to win the election...
-
Betfair Predicts graph show how Harris won debate
-
Harris is now odds-on favourite on Betfair Exchange having been the underdog pre-debate
-
Find out exactly when bettors backed Harris in debate
-
Get a completely free US election bet on the Betfair Exchange
-
Get the latest data including current prices and volume of bets in our daily update
Betfair Predicts has lasered in on last night's US presidential debate to show you how the odds changed during the 90-minute duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
There are few post-debate polls out yet but the verdict from the Betfair Exchange market has been emphatic - Harris won to flip the odds to become favourite on 5 November.
She is 1.9620/21 (a 51% chance to win) and Trump is out to 2.111/10 (47%). That is still close, and within the margin of error for what could happen when Americans vote, but it shows that last night was a bad one for Trump.
Here's how it unfolded on the Betfair Exchange:
How Trump went from favourite to outsider
As you can see Trump began the night as the odds on favourite before Harris landed a series of powerful blows on her opponent during the debate.
In fact, the graph shows there was a very clear moment when the tide turned for Harris, 50 minutes in.
Trump loses cool and bettors rush to back Harris
That came when she goaded Trump about the crowd number at his rallies. This provoked Trump and punters reacted by backing the Vice-President into odds-on favourite.
She remained in that position overnight, boosted by an endorsement from Taylor Swift, and remains in the driving seat today.
Visit Betfair Predicts the US Election for more incisive and easy to read graphs about how the momentum has swung in the race for the White House.
Now read Paul Krishnamurty's Debate Reaction: Disastrous performance from Trump leaves him trailing Harris
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.