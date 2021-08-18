To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Who will win US Election 2024? Biden favourite despite problems at home and abroad

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
US president Joe Biden
Joe Biden will be 81 at the next US presidential election

Joe Biden is still favourite to win the US presidential election in 2024 even as he faces his biggest challenges yet in the White House, says Max Liu...

If he doesn't seek relection then Kamala Harris would be the obvious candidate - at 3.39/4 she's marginally longer than Biden 3.185/40 in the Democratic nominee betting.

Joe Biden is enduring the most difficult few weeks of his presidency with the delta variant of Covid-19 spreading in the US and his administration under fire for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

The fall out from the latter has been catastrophic, with the Taliban deposing the elected government and retaking power in Afghanistan. Commentators have called it "humiliating" for the US and compared it to their retreat from Vietnam in 1973.

The former threatens to cause more misery for Americans, who thought the pandemic was behind them, and damage Biden's credibility at home.

And yet, on the Exchange, Biden is still the favourite to be re-elected when Americans go to the polls in 2024.

Biden is 4.47/2 to win the next presidential election while his vice president Kamala Harris is 7.413/2.

Biden's honeymoon is over

With his ambitious spending plans, and the successful roll out of the coronavirus vaccines, Biden made a strong start to his tenure in the White House.

His critics on the right were never far away, though, and they have been quick to exploit his problems of late. This week the Telegraph claimed: "The Afghan debacle will destroy the Biden presidency."

The US's withdrawal from Afghanistan was criticised by MPs on both sides of the UK parliament when they debated it this week.

All of this comes with the caveat that it was Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who made the decision to withdraw. But it happened on Biden's watch and that is often all that matters.

Trump is expected to run in '24 and is favourite to win the Republican nomination. He's 3.45 while Nikki Haley 9.08/1 is his nearest rival in the market.

Trump at lectern 1280.jpg

That said, while many bettors have put money on a Biden v Trump rematch in three years, there is no guarantee that either man will run.

First up, will be mid-term elections next year when Republicans will look to regain control of the Senate and hamper Biden in the remainder of his first term.

Time to turn his presidency around

There was speculation even before Biden became president that, like Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, he would not seek a second term. He'll be 81 at the next US election. Will he really want to subject himself to a second gruelling campaign?

If not then Kamala Harris would be the obvious candidate and, at 3.39/4, she's marginally longer than Biden 3.185/40 in the Democratic nominee betting.

Kamala Harris 956.jpg

The good news for Biden backers is that there's a long way to go.

He has time to turn it around. The wisdom that comes with age means he won't panic and he showed in the 2020 Democratic primaries that he's up for a comeback.

Remember, he was backed at 99/1 before he brought his campaign back from the brink, won the nomination and went on to take the White House.

USA - Presidential Election 2024: USA - Presidential Election 2024 (Election Winner)

Show Hide

Tuesday 5 November, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley
Dwayne Johnson
Mike Pence
Mike Pompeo
Tucker Carlson
Pete Buttigieg
Elizabeth Warren
Candace Owens
Kristi Noem
Ted Cruz
Ivanka Trump
Josh Hawley
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Tulsi Gabbard
Michael Bloomberg
Dan Crenshaw
Tom Cotton
Donald Trump Jr.
Rick Scott
Andrew Yang
Marco Rubio
Michelle Obama
Ben Carson
Liz Cheney
Matt Gaetz
Paul Ryan
Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey
Rand Paul
Bernie Sanders
Chris Christie
John Kerry
Andrew Cuomo
Condoleezza Rice
Mitt Romney
Hillary Clinton
Cory Booker
Gavin Newsom
Beto O'Rourke
John Kasich
Al Gore
Julian Castro
Jeb Bush
Caitlyn Jenner
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Eric Swalwell
Deval Patrick
Jay Inslee
Rashida Tlaib
Susan Collins
Karen Bass
Ayanna Pressley
Nina Turner
Eric Holder
Eric Garcetti
Mitch McConnell
Lindsey Graham
Jo Jorgensen
Rob Portman
Jon Tester
Sherrod Brown
Joe Manchin
Ron Johnson
Christopher Sununu
