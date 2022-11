Ex-president favourite to win in 2024

Market says he'll make historic White House return

De Santis nearest rival

Biden favourite to be Democratic nominee

Donald Trump is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the 2024 US Presidential election after he told supporters he was probably going to run for White House.

At a Republican rally the 45th president said: "I will very, very, very probably do it again."

Trump is 4.3100/30 to become the first former-president to return to the White House.

He is 2.111/10 to be the Republican nominee and could formally announce his candidacy after next week's US midterm elections.

Ron De Santis, the controversial governor of Florida, is 3.613/5 to get the Republican nomination.

A Republican victory in 2024 is 1.645/8 on the Betfair Exchange.

Trump to make historic return to White House

Trump won the presidency in 2016 but was beaten by Joe Biden four years later.

Former-presidents who only served one term are allowed to run again for a second term.

Doubts remain about whether Biden will run for a second term but the president is 3.711/4 to be the Democratic nominee and 7.413/2 to win again.

The 79-year-old needs to decide whether he wants to stand for a second term that would potentially end when he was 85.

His decision could also be informed by the outcome of the midterms as the Democrats try to avoid big losses in Congress and the Senate.