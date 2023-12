The court ruled that Trump was not an eligible candidate because he had engaged in an insurrection over the US Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.

In spite of this, he is 1.222/9 on the Exchange to be the Republican nominee, with Nikki Haley 8.27/1 his nearest rival, according to the market.

Could Trump be banned in other states? The Colorado ruling is the first ever use of Section 3 of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment to disqualify a presidential candidate. The decision is on hold pending appeal until next month - so Trump may yet be able to stand in Colorado - came after failed attempts to kick him off the ballot in New Hampshire, Minnesota and Michigan.

The odds indicate that bettors do not expect Trump to be disqualified in other states and next year's election is set to be a rerun of the 2020 one which Biden won.

But the decision in Colorado is a reminder of the many potential permutations, such as Trump's ongoing legal battles, that means 2024 is going to be an election like no other.

Biden insists he's still standing

Joe Biden, the current president, is 3.3512/5 to win the 2024 election as he, like Trump, tries to win a second term in the White House.

The 81-year-old insists that he will be the Democratic nominee in 2024 - and at 1.374/11 the market agrees - but his critics continue to raise concerns about his age.

The point to polling which indicates that another Democratic nominee, such as the California governor Gavin Newsom, would defeat Trump.

But Exchange bettors think Newsom is unlikely to get the chance and make him 9.28/1 to be the nominee and 15.014/1 to win the presidency in 2024.