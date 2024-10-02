US Politics

US Election Swing States: Betfair Predicts where Harris and Trump are winning

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Kamala Harris campaigning in Pennsylvania in US election 2024
Kamala Harris campaigning in Pennsylvania - potentially the most important swing state

Seven swing states are set to decide if Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins the US election so Betfair Predicts shows you who is winning where...

With just over a month to go the race for the White House is too close to call and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are chasing every vote.

Both candidates for the presidency are determined to win over undecided supporters in the seven swing states that are likely to decide the outcome of the US election on 5 November.

Betfair Predicts has launched a new graph to show you who is winning in each of the seven swing states.

This is where you can find out at a glance who is the favourite to win Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

While the result in some states is a given - the Republicans are 1/1001.01 to win Alabama, the Democrats the same in California - the race is extremely tight in others. Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral college votes up for grabs, may well decide the outcome of the election.

Trump has told his supporters that if he wins Pennsylvania, he will win the election, and Harris is in no doubt about its significance.

At the last election, Joe Biden won the Keystone State with Harris on the presidential ticket, but in 2016 Trump became the rare Republican to turn Pennsylvania red.

Now read Betfair US election live blog for the latest betting news

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

