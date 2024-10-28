US Election: What to expect from Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in final week of campaigning

One the tensest, least predictable and frankly exhausting US election campaigns in living memory will reach its conclusion next Tuesday (5 November).

Donald Trump is the 1.618/13 (62%) favourite on the Betfair Exchange and has had the momentum on his side for over a fortnight. But favouritism has changed hands before in this race and Kamala Harris's odds of 2.6613/8 (38%) are short enough to give her supporters hope of acheiving an upset.

There may yet be more twists, an October or even November surprise coming down the line.

So what have the two candidates go planned for the final days of the campaign? Here's a guide to where they will be and what that tells us about the state of the race.

Tuesday 29 October

Trump is going to the swing state of Pennsylvania - the one he believes will determine the outcome of the eleciton - to participate in a roundtable on Building America's Future.

The Republicans are 1.794/5 (56%) to win Pennsylvania, which they lost to Joe Biden four years ago, while the Democrats are 2.245/4.

Harris, meanwhile, will deliver her "Closing Argument Speech" in Washington DC, at the Ellipse where Trump made his remarks to protestors before the January 6 riot.

The speech sounds like it will be a clear bid to remind voters of what America risks returning to if it votes for a second Trump presidency.

The same day, Harris's running-mate Tim Walz will be campaigning in Georgia - where the Republicans are 1.444/9 (69%) favourites - while Trump's vice presidential candidate JD Vance is in Michigan where the Democrats recently regained favouritism at 1.865/6 (54%).

Wednesday 30 October

Wisconsin will receive visits from both Trump and Harris, although the former will be in Green Bay while the latter is going to Wisconsin.

The Badger state looks far from black and white (sorry) at this election, having voted for Trump in 2016, then for Biden in 2020.

It is a key part of Harris's potential path to the White House but is one of the swing states that flipped to Republican recently.

The Republicans are 1.8910/11 (53%) to win Wisconsin with the Democrats 2.111/10 (47%) so it would be no surprise if either candidate were to win it next Tuesday. Wisconsin is up for grabs and this will be a big day of campaigning.

Walz will go to North Carolina to campaign in a southern state that the Democrats have not won since 2008. It's going to be a tough ask this time with the Republicans 1.491/2 (67%). The vice presidential candidate's visit, however, shows the Harris campaign is not giving up on the state and they can be backed at 2.982/1 (33%) to flip it blue.

Thursday 31 October

Both candidates splitting their attention between Arizona and Nevada on Halloween.

The Republicans are 1.422/5 (70%) to win here - their shortest price in any of the seven swing states - so Trump should be confident of winning.

Our politics betting expert Paul Krishnamurty, however, believes that at 3.3512/5 (30%) the Democrats are excellent value and should be backed to pull off the upset. At the last election, Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win Arizona this century.

Nevada has not voted Republican since 2004 but it has given a the Democrats a fright by flipping to Trump on the Betfair Exchange.

The Republicans are 1.625/8 (61%) while, at 2.568/5 (39%), the Democrats have a fight on their hands if they are to keep Nevada blue.

Harris and Trump to keep going all the way to election day

Campaigning will continue across the weekend and all the way to election day. Trump is scheduled to return to Wisconsin on Friday 1 November and go to Virginia the next day.

Campaigning will continue across the weekend and all the way to election day. Trump is scheduled to return to Wisconsin on Friday 1 November and go to Virginia the next day.

Harris is yet to confirm her appearances but she is likely to revisit swing states. If this election has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected.