US Election This Week: Harris media blitz as Trump hits swing states

Harris and Walz set for media blitz with TV interviews

Both campaigns aim to reach Latino voters in Town Hall

Trump and Vance focus on the swing states

The week ahead for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

The 60 Minutes election special with Kamala Harris will air on Monday night (7 October). The vice president will get the chance to present her case to viewers for why she should be president.

For decades, "60 Minutes" has featured both Republican and Democratic nominees for presidents, but Donald Trump is not taking part this time. He pulled out after previously indicating he would be on the show.

The same night Harris' running-mate Tim Walz will appear on the Jimmy Kimmel chat show. Six days on from his underwhelming performance in the vice presidential candidates debate this is a chance for Walz to show there is more to him than came across last week.

In a busy week for TV interviews, Harris will appear on The View on Tuesday morning before rounding off the day with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The next day (Wednesday), she will hit the airwaves for an interview with Howard Stern on his radio show.

On Thursday, she will participate in a Univision Town Hall. This is a chance for Harris, and Trump who will do his own separate Univision Town Hall, to make her pitch to Latino voters. Both events are hosted by the Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision.

The same day, Barack Obama will campaign for Harris in the key swing state of Pennsylvania where the Republicans recently became favourites to win.

The week ahead for Donald Trump and JD Vance

Donald Trump will begins the week by attending a October 7 Remembrance Event in honour of those who were killed by Hamas in Israel a year ago.

The next day (Tuesday), he will do his Univision Town Hall as he tries to win over the all-important Latino vote for the US election.

His running-mate, JD Vance, will visit five states that day, including Michigan and Nevada which are both among the seven swing states that both campaigns are desperate to win.

On Wednesday it is back to Pennsylvania for Trump as he tries to bolster support, following his rally there with Elon Musk last weekend.

Then it's Michigan for Trump on Thursday and Pennsylvania for Vance on Saturday the Republican presidential ticket goes all out to win the swing states.