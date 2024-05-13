US Presidential Election: Trump favourite despite Stormy week in court

Trump's Betfair Exchange odds shorten during trial

He's been favourite for months while Biden is drifting

Trump and Biden set for 5 November election rematch

Betfair Exchange punters have shown increasing faith throughout the "hush money" trial that Donald Trump will be the next US President and he is now 2.111/10 on the Betfair Exchange to win this year's election.

Joe Biden is 2.466/4 to be re-elected to a second term in the White House.

Trump's chances shot up 2% in the days since Stormy Daniels - allegedly paid $130,000 for her silence over sex with Trump - took the stand in the New York courtroom.

His odds shortened to 2.111/10 - a 47% chance - on Thursday after being at 2.26/5 on Wednesday, and 2.35/4 at the beginning of his trial on April 15.

Biden's election odds drift during Trump's trial

In contrast, Biden's popularity has steadily declined since the start of Trump's fraud trial. He has drifted from 2.35/4 [43%] at the start of the hearing to his current price.

Betfair spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "During his 2016 campaign Trump boasted he 'could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody' and he 'wouldn't lose voters'.

"Roll forward eight years and with now less than six months to the vote, it feels increasingly like nothing can stop 'Teflon Trump' .

"Despite a string of lawsuits, Trump enjoys a substantial lead over Biden, and we've still to see anything rattle faith in the former president who simply seems immune to bad news".

Away from the trial, speculation has been mounting about who will join Trump on his 2024 election ticket as a candidate for vice president.

Tim Scott, the senator for South Carolina, was the favourite at 6.611/2 on the Betfair Exchange.

However, he has been overtaken in the betting by North Dakota governor Doug Burgman 5.79/2.

Tulsi Gabbard 9.417/2 is the other candidate who appears to be a leading contender to join Trump on the Republican ticket.