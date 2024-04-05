US Election Odds Latest: Biden and Trump near parity on the Betfair Exchange

Biden and Trump neck-and-neck on Betfair

Trump marginal favourite but odds are drifting

US election on 5 November could be one of closest

Joe Biden and Donald Trump went close to parity in the Betfair Exchange US election winner market as the pair stepped up preparations for their presidential rematch.

Four years after Biden beat Trump to win office, the pair are the Democratic and Republican parties' respective candidates again as both seek a second term in the White House.

Trump was in power from 2016 to 2020 while Biden is in the final year of his administration's first term.

It is a unique situation for an American election and the latest odds on Betfair indicate that the outcome could be one of the closest ever.

Trump drifted to 2.3211/8 as bettors' faith in him wobbled. Trump had hovered around evens as favourite for the last few months and briefly went odds on.

At the same time, Biden 2.47/5 continued to build momentum and shorten in the market.

Biden v Trump election rematch looks close

Trump has never accepted that he was beaten fair and square by Biden in 2020.

The Republican put aside his legal and financial problems to win the party's nomination in emphatic style. Now he wants to get back into office.

Biden, meanwhile, has faced concerns about his age and calls to step aside for a younger candidate from some members of his party and the liberal media.

At 81, he is America's oldest president but, in the past month, he has mounted a comeback which began with his commanding State of the Union address. The odds on him winning this year's election shortened.

It is sure to be a bitterly-fought campaign but the closesness of the contest means it should be even more ferocious than four years ago as the pair do battle with America at a political crossroads.

US Election 2024 will be huge betting event

The last US election broke records on Betfair and this year's looks set to be an enormous betting event again.

