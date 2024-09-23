US Election This Week: Trump and Vance campaign in four swing states

Republicans in four swing state blitz this week

Kamala Harris is the favourite in the election winner market on the Betfair Exchange and Donald Trump knows that, if he is to overturn those odds, he has to focus on winning the swing states that will decide the outcome.

That's why this week Trump and running-mate JD Vance are making a big push to win four of the seven swing states.

Today the former-president is in Pennsylvania, where there are 19 electoral college votes up for grabs, to warn about the risk to American agriculture posed by China.

Of the seven swing states, Pennsylvania is arguably the most crucia. At the moment, the Democratic Party is 6/7 (53.8%) favourite to win the state while the Republicans are 9/8 (47.1%).

Trump must upset odds in Pennsylvania again

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania, becoming the first Republican since George HW Bush in 1988 to turn the north east state red.

But four years later Joe Biden took it back for the Democratic Party. However, Biden's victory came with a margin of just 1.17% so there were plenty of people in the state who were prepared to vote for Trump after seeing what he was like in office for four years.

The Republicans will be hoping that those same voters will choose Trump on 5 November and that some of those who voted for Biden last time can be persuaded to switch again.

The latest polls in Pennsylvania show a tight race again and the only certainty at the moment is that both candidates have made winning there one of their top priorities.

Vance tries to shore up support in North Carolina

Trump's running-mate JD Vance is also in a swing state today as he attends a campaign event in North Carolina. The Republicans have a narrow lead in the latest polls there.

On the Betfair Exchange the Republicans are 5/71.71 (58.3%) to win and the Democrats are 8/6 (42.9%).

In the last 10 US presidential elections, North Carolina has only once voted for a Democratic candidate - Barack Obama in 2008 - so if the Republicans were at risk of losing there that would mean Trump's campaign to win a second term as US president was in serious trouble.

As for the Democratic campaign, Kamala Harris, in her capacity as vice president, is meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House today.

Her running mate Tim Walz, meanwhile, is speaking at a series of events in New York - a state where the Democrats are an unbackale odds-on 98% chance to win and where they have been victorious in the last nine elections.

Trump may be synonmous with a certain version of New York but, when it comes to presidential elections, he knows there is little chance of the state backing him.

And that's just Monday.

Trump on mission to win back Georgia and Michigan

Walz will campaign again in his home state of Minnesota on Tuesday but Trump is heading to the heart of the south in his bid to win Georgia.

The Republicans are 4/61.67 (60%) to win the southern state and the latest poll averages show them leading there by around 1.4%. That is not a margin that means the Republicans can take Georgia for granted where there are 16 electoral college votes going for the winner.

He will have painful memories of losing to Biden there in 2020. However, the tiny margin of victory, which saw Biden prevail 49.47% to Trump's 49.24%, while give the latter the belief that he can defeat Harris there this time.

He's going to Savannah on Tuesday to talk about his plans to lower taxes for businesses and make clear that he believes in buying American goods over imports.

Two days later, Vance will follow in Trump's footsteps and visit Georgia to hold a Republican election rally. So if you aren't a fan of the Republicans perhaps give the Peach State a swerve this week.

The same goes for Michigan where Vance will campaign on Wednesday before Trump visits on Friday.

Polls indicate that Harris is leading there by around 2.5%. On the Betfair Exchange the Democrats are 1/21.50 (66/7%) to win. Only in one of the last eight elections have the Republicans been successful in the Great Lakes State but that was in 2016 when Trump was on his way to winning the presidency.