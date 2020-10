US Election Latest Odds: Trump slides to just a 33% chance to win before final debate

Joe Biden is the firm favourite to become America's next president as he prepares to face Donald Trump is tonight's final live televised debate.

The challenger's odds on the Exchange improved overnight as he went from a 63 to 66% chance to win the election while Trump suffered a hit - moving to 15/82.92 (34%).





The odds indicate that Trump needs to reignite his campaign with a strong performance in tonight's final presidential debate. That could be difficult for the Republican who lost the previous debate earlier this month.

Biden's chances of winning the White House improved by 4% after the first debate which was marred by controversy and sniping.

Trump has already complained about the organisers' decision to mute the candidates' microphones while they're not speaking. He is 4/1 to walk off stage during the debate broadcast and not return (Biden 33/1).

Our political betting expert Paul Krishnamurty thinks, however, that the new rules could help save the president.

At the moment, Paul argues in today's bet of the day article, Biden could be heading landslide victory.

If Trump is avoid that, and upset the odds just like he did when winning four years ago, he will hope to use tonight as a springboard to a decisive final 12 days of the campaign.

For Biden, it is about taking nothing for granted and consolidating support. Yesterday, Barack Obama, who was president during Biden's eight years as vice president, entered the campaign on behalf of his former-running mate.

Obama likened Trump to a "crazy uncle", said he had emboldened racists and could not save Americans from the coronavirus.

Trump hit back at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee saying: "There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?"

Tonight Trump must concentrate on defeating Biden in the debate.