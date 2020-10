US Election Latest Odds: Trump makes up ground in battleground states

Donald Trump is still the outsider to win the US presidential election but his odds have improved in battleground states following his return to the campaigning.

On the Exchange the president is 3.02/1 to win re-election on 3 November with his Democractic Party challenger Joe Biden 1.51/2 the firm favourite to take the White House.

Last night Trump appeared at a rally in Pennsylvania where his chance of winning jumped up dramatically from 4.03/1 (25% chance) to 2.89/5 (36% chance) following the event.

Trump told thousands of supporters at the rally that he felt like "Superman" after his treatment for coronavirus.

Paul Krishnamurty will be updating today's Twitter thread to see if Trump can keep the momentum going:

Wednesday's #Election2020 Thread



The last two days have seen a significant comeback on our markets from Donald Trump, coinciding with his restarting in-person rallies. Will the trend continue?.



Check back throughout the day for latest news, polls and market moves pic.twitter.com/rB1zH3tpEb ? Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) October 14, 2020

Biden appeared in Florida yesterday at an event that was a stark contrast to Trump's rally on Monday.

Speaking to about 50 people, who were socially distanced, Biden said Trump had ignored the threat that the virus posed to their at-risk population. He told a group of elderly voters:

"To Donald Trump, you're expendable. You're forgettable. You're virtually nobody. That's how he sees seniors. That's how he sees you."

Despite this, Trump's odds of winning the state have improved from 2.56/4 (41%) to 2.111/10 (47%).

Trump must pick battles wisely

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Donald Trump is making gains in a number of key battleground states following his return to the campaign trail this week.

"The President needs to pick his battles wisely and focus on the states he feels he has the best chance of winning to really close the gap on the 1/2 outright favourite Joe Biden."

Trump will travel to Iowa tonight and North Carolina tomorrow where he has also made ground in the betting since Monday.