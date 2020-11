US Election Latest Odds: Biden strong favourite but Trump claims win

Joe Biden was backed into his shortest ever price - a 78% chance - to win the US presidential election on the Exchange just hours after Donald Trump claimed he had won.

An extraordinary election remains far from over with the race for the White House too close to call, according to many experts.

Over £430m has been staked in the Next President market - the biggest betting event of all time.

Biden is 1.271/4 to win with Trump drifting to 4.57/2.





The odds fluctuated throughout the night to a degree rarely seen at an election, with favouritism changing hands and Trump backed into an 80% chance for victory as he pulled ahead in the swing states of Florida and Ohio.

But Biden's path to victory remains open with key states still to declare results.

If the Democrats win Wisconsin - they're 1.061/18 there - Biden will be in pole position to become the 46th President of the United States, with expected victories in the likes of Nevada and Arizona also set to strengthen his chances.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Taking the lead in Wisconsin could be the turning point with the Democrat now also projected to win Nevada and Arizona, which would likely give him the 270 electoral college votes he needs for victory."

Trump has, however, performed better than expected, as US election expert Paul Krishnamurty said:

"Those who said history would repeat itself have been proven correct.

"The Presidential race will boil down to nail-biting races in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden needs the former plus one other. He's behind in the count but expected to make big advances once early votes are counted. It genuinely is too close to call."

Get Paul's latest election updates from the live blog as results come in today.