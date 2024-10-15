US Election Latest: Harris courts new voters and Trump warns of "enemy within"

Harris courts votes from Black men and right-wingers

Trump suggests using military in latest salvo against election's integrity

Voter registrations and new polling show mixed messages

Black American voters overwhelmingly vote for the Democratic Party, in numbers that are mind-boggling.

In the 2020 Presidential election, support for the Democrats among Black voters was as high as 91% according to Catalist.

Yet before Kamala Harris' coronation, Biden's approval ratings with Black Americans had begun to slip, continuing the trend of a slow erosion of Black Americans' support of Democrats since Barack Obama's 2012 election.

Kamala Harris - who would become the first black female President of the United States - is determined to change that destiny.

Yesterday she launched a driven campaign to win black males over to her cause, including a package of training and mentorship programs, healthcare programs targeted to issues affecting black men, and a forgivable small loans program. With events, targeted interviews, and rallies due to boost this effort, Harris will be hoping she can match previous enthusiasm among this demographic.

Yet another very different demographic Harris' campaign is courting? Republicans.

Harris has also been focused on winning over Republicans to her cause in the campaign, capitalising on the "Never Trump" movement.

She was supported by former Republican senator Liz Cheney at a recent event in Wyoming, and Harris might be expected to receive many endorsements by appalled Republicans in coming weeks.

In the latest such development, a new ad campaign today targets Republicans in Arizona - a key swing state which we covered recently - to vote for Harris.

Remarkably, Harris has also agreed to sit down for her first inteveiew with Fox News for an interview. Quite the challenge to straddle these very disparate voter groups.

Trump suggests using military to combat "the enemy within"

When Trump ran as an outside-chance candidate for the Republican Party nomination in 2016, he made claims of a rigged primary election. He has continued to spread misinformation about election integrity since then.

Yet fast-forward eight years after beginning his campaign against stolen elections, a majority of Republicans believe he didn't lose in 2020.

His latest salvo against the 2024 election involved arguing that the military should step in on Election Day to take care of "the enemy from within".

Election-watchers will be wondering how much further he will ramp up this rhetoric as he prepares to defend his final shot at the presidency.

Voter registrations and new polling are a mixed bag

In this uniquely important election, over 150 million people vote for their candidate as Head of States. So you'll forgive the pundits a little reading of the tea-leaves when examining exactly who will take the prize.

Voter registration totals can supplement new polling to judge how the national campaign is projecting on-the-ground.

In the last day, depressed levels of voter registration have caused major concern for Democrats in key swing states Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Nevada.

The Democrats' voter registration advantage is down from 666k to 354k in Pennsylvania since 2020, and this trend is mirrored across these states. How will this affect the final result?

The tightness of the election margins in 2024 are proving to be a political enthusiasts' dream - and there are polls being released daily that feed new information to us about the possible result of this consequential election.

According to ABC/Ipsos, Harris leads Trump by 2% - though she led by 5% in the same poll in September. NBC suggests Harris and Trump are tied, while Harris was 5 points up last month. CBS/YouGov suggest Harris leads by a margin of only 3%.

This makes it almost impossible to divine the result of the race - making this a nail-biter for punters and the public alike.