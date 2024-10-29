US Election Latest: Vance hits out at Harris and Democrats head to Michigan

JD Vance meets the cheeseheads

The Republican party know that this election is going to be settled by three or four states which is why vice presidential nominee JD Vance headed north to Wisconsin to convince swing voters they should go red.

The Ohio junior senator spoke well for the majority of his speech albeit repeating his tired gag about Kamala Harris not being able to hit a teeball.

He mixed in a few more insults at Harris, saying the vice president should do more interviews as when she speaks "we get 50,000 to 100,000 more votes."

Whether or not you agree with his pointed remarks, Vance has become increasingly comfortable at the podium and speaks well.

He said Harris had been asked recently what she would have done differently over the last four years if she had been president.

Her reply that she would have done nothing different may have spared Joe Biden some blushes but realistically Vance knew how that reply would play to his crowd.

Vance jumped on her words, alleging that Harris could sleepwalk the United States into a third world war while commenting on her ideas for schools.

He said: "Frankly, with some of her policies, she might just walk us into World War Three and schools should educate not indoctrinate."

With Trump 4/71.57 to win the election in one week, it seems increasingly likely that JD Vance could succeed Harris as America's next vice president.

All gas, no brakes as the Dems arrive in Michigan

The Democrats are still running their race and that's all they can do. The polls tell a different story to the Betfair Exchange markets and indicate that Harris might be leading by one point.

VP nominee Tim Walz promised that from now until next Tuesday it's going to be "all gas, no brakes" and that will be the best way to try and triumph over Trump.

However, the betting has favoured Trump for quite some time and as Harris and Walz arrived in the Great Lakes state they had a captive audience.

Michigan, where the Democrats are 10/111.91 to win, is home to 10 million people and is one of the crucial swing states so any advantage that can be utilised must be taken at the first opportunity.

Harris did exactly that when she addressed supporters, speaking of how divisive Trump's policies would be and using the rhetoric from his MSG rally in New York to demonstrate it.

Despite, the furore, Harris still trails the former-president in the betting and is the 7/42.75 outsider to win the election.

Trump turns to religious groups to show softer side

In a bid to fix the damage done by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's racist remarks at Trump's rally, the Republican candidate for president headed to Atlanta, Georgia - one of those crucial swing states - and attended a church meeting.

The televised event had the former-president giving a one-on-one with a religious leader. The pair shared an exchange and Trump made some promises, vowing: "I will protect the women of this country."

That doesn't quite match up with the recent headlines nor the plans that Trump allegedly wishes to pursue from January 2025 onwards, or the several bans on women's healthcare that have been overseen by the GOP.

Trump, 79, will know that religion plays a huge part in the lives of Americans and by having this endorsement it could prove crucial in winning the swing states that get him the White House.

He's still the 4/71.57 favourite to win Georgia but it remains to be seen if a gaffe by a comic could cost him.