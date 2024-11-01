Politics...Only Bettor: Listen to our US Election special Episode 3 now!
With four days to go before the 2024 Presidential Election the Betfair politics podcast expert panel discuss the race for the White House and make their final predictions for a truly seismic election...
-
Listen to third and final episode of Betfair US election podcast
-
Our expert panel discuss state of race and make predictions
-
Get the latest data including current prices and volume of bets in our daily update
-
View Betfair Exchange politics markets as you have never seen them before
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Watch Politics...Only Bettor US election episode three
With the US election on a knife edge, the third and final episode focusing of Betfair's US Election podcast is essential listening.
Donald Trump is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange but the polls say it is very tight and some even give Kamala Harris the lead.
With four days to go before America chooses its next president, you can get the views of former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton, The Sun political editor Harry Cole, Mirror journalist and Twitter commentator Susie Boniface, aka FleetStreetFox on Betfair US election podcast.
Betfair's Sam Rosbottom, meanwhile, is touring the swing states, talking to the people who really matter - the voters - and trying to guage the mood ahead of next Tuesday's momentous election day.
Trump favourite but polls give Harris chance of upset
Donald Trump is 5/81.62 (a 61% chance) to win the US election after becoming the favourite on the Betfair Exchange US election winner market over a fortnight ago.
Money has flooded into the market for the former-president and Kamala Harris has drifted to 8/52.60 (38%).
Trump gained significant ground in the swing states, at one point becoming the favourite in all seven, although Michigan has flipped back to Harris and Wisconsin is almost 50/50. Listen to the podcast to get Sam's report from the swing states.
Are the markets right to make Trump favourite? Harry tells the podcast that Trump is in bullish mood. Susie, meanwhile, believes that the close-fought nature of the election means it may be a while after election day before the winner is confirmed.
Betfair Exchange election markets have been good indicators of which way voters are leaning but there have been exceptions. None was bigger than Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. This time, the Democracts will be hoping that their candidate can upset the odds.
Listen to the Politics...Only Bettor US election podcast for expert insight on what to expect come 5 November.
Now read US Election Live Blog for the latest updates
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.