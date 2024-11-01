Politics...Only Bettor: Listen to our US Election special Episode 3 now!

Watch Politics...Only Bettor US election episode three

With the US election on a knife edge, the third and final episode focusing of Betfair's US Election podcast is essential listening.

Donald Trump is the favourite on the Betfair Exchange but the polls say it is very tight and some even give Kamala Harris the lead.

With four days to go before America chooses its next president, you can get the views of former Sky News anchor Adam Boulton, The Sun political editor Harry Cole, Mirror journalist and Twitter commentator Susie Boniface, aka FleetStreetFox on Betfair US election podcast.

Betfair's Sam Rosbottom, meanwhile, is touring the swing states, talking to the people who really matter - the voters - and trying to guage the mood ahead of next Tuesday's momentous election day.

Trump favourite but polls give Harris chance of upset

Donald Trump is 5/81.62 (a 61% chance) to win the US election after becoming the favourite on the Betfair Exchange US election winner market over a fortnight ago.

Money has flooded into the market for the former-president and Kamala Harris has drifted to 8/52.60 (38%).

Trump gained significant ground in the swing states, at one point becoming the favourite in all seven, although Michigan has flipped back to Harris and Wisconsin is almost 50/50. Listen to the podcast to get Sam's report from the swing states.

Are the markets right to make Trump favourite? Harry tells the podcast that Trump is in bullish mood. Susie, meanwhile, believes that the close-fought nature of the election means it may be a while after election day before the winner is confirmed.

Betfair Exchange election markets have been good indicators of which way voters are leaning but there have been exceptions. None was bigger than Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. This time, the Democracts will be hoping that their candidate can upset the odds.

Listen to the Politics...Only Bettor US election podcast for expert insight on what to expect come 5 November.