Inauguration Day Odds: Kamala Harris 9/2 to succeed Joe Biden in 2024

On the day that he takes office to become America's 46th president Joe Biden is 5/1 to be re-elected at the next presidential election in 2024.

Those odds are in part due to Biden's age - at 78, he is the oldest president to take the oath of office - and incoming vice-president Kamala Harris is the favourite to win in four years at 9/2.

Donald Trump left the White House this morning but that won't necessarily signal the end of his political ambitions and he's 4/1 to win the Republican nomination for 2024, even though several senior party figures have said he should be barred from standing.

Speeches, ties, Irish poets - the inauguration odds

Biden will be sworn in as president in Washington at around 17:00 UK time and, with many people feeling jubilant at the beginning of a new era, the Sportsbook have some entertaining markets to mark the occasion.

Chief among them is the betting on Biden's inaugural address. How long will it be? Trump kept it brief four years ago at under 1500 words.

It was the shortest inaugural address this century but Biden is a more loquacious politicians and is expected to pass the 2000 word mark, with 2001-2250 the favourite at 2/1.

As for which words Biden will say in his speech, "pandemic" is 1/14 for obvious reasons, while he's 4/6 to mention "Ireland" or talk about being "Irish".

That's because Biden has made much of his Irish ancestry. Yesterday, he quoteed Dublin novelist James Joyce and hailed Ireland's poets the best in the world. So which, if any, of Ireland's writers will he quote in his inaugural address?

The obvious choice would be Seamus Heaney at 3/1, as Biden has quoted the Nobel Laureate in the past and Bill Clinton famously did so in Derry in 1995 when he was appealing for peace.

