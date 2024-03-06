General Election: Tories still heading for wipeout after Hunt's tax cut budget

Election odds-on to be this autumn

Labour odds-on to win majority

Tories backed to lose 200+ seats

Jeremy Hunt attemtped to woo voters with tax cuts in his budget but the Conservatives are still odds-on to lose more than 200 seats at the next general election.

They are 1.738/11 to suffer what would be a devastating defeat and a worse result than in 1997 when Tony Blair lead Labour to a landslide victory.

Bettors back Labour majority at general election

A Labour majority is 1.241/4 on the Betfair Exchange in a sign that Hunt's pitch to would-be Tory voters has fallen flat.

The Conservatives are 17.016/1 to win a shock majority while no over all majority is 7.26/1.

Keir Starmer is 1.182/11 to be the UK's next prime minister.

Every gimmick that the Tories try to use to win back support appears to make little difference to their polling or their election odds. They have been in power since 2010 and it would be a big surprise if that did not end later this year.

Autumn election fav desipte spring rumours

The election is 1.321/3 to take place in the autumn. There was movement in the election date market, as rumours of a spring election rippled through Westminster this week, but April to June is out to 5.24/1 on the Exchange.

There will be local elections in the UK on 2 May and some politicians have speculated that Rishi Sunak will decide to hold the general election that day.

Bettors, however, are taking the prime minister at his word after Sunak said that he thought there would be a general election in the latter half of 2024.

That will make for a busy autumn for political bettors as they weigh up elections in the UK and US. The American election is on 5 November and that month is 2.3611/8 to also see the general election in the UK.

