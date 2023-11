Pro-punter Daryl Carter on his gambling golden rules

Safer Gambling should be at the forefront of our minds all year long and not just for one week. After 17 years of betting, I've experienced plenty of highs but also a few lows.

Here are three rules that I live by...

1. Don't chase losses

You should never chase your losses. Have the strength to say, "That's enough for today."

After all, there's always another race, another match, and when things aren't going your way, it's best to just call it a day, and once you do, you will gain a better perspective.

2. Take a break

We all have losing runs, and sometimes, no matter how good a punter you are and how much research you've put in, things don't go your way, and the losses can accrue. It's at this point that betting ceases to be fun.

Betting should not be your sole focus in life. Never let it come between you and your friends. Take a break, relax and have a day out to take your mind away from the temptation.

This is why Safer Gambling Week is so important: a moment in time when we can focus on the tools that are there to help safeguard our enjoyment while seeking to pursue what can be such a rewarding and exciting hobby.

This is an area that bookmakers have invested so much time and money in over the last few years, and there are some fantastic resources out there to help us enjoy our leisure pursuit of choice while remaining fully in control.

Deposit Limits

Loss Limits

Time Outs

Session Timers

Game Timing Check

Self Exclusion

Budget Calculators

Self Assessment

All the above tools are there to protect people from harm, and I urge everyone to look at them on the Safer Gambling area of Betfair's website, whether they consider themselves "at risk" or not.